Here Is What The Shiny Mythicals Will Look Like In Pokémon GO

Tomorrow, Shiny Celebi will arrive in Pokémon GO and will change everything. Before this highly anticipated arrival, the only Mythical Pokémon that could be caught in their Shiny forms were the ones that were able to be encountered in raids, such as Darkrai, Genesect, and Deoxys. Even though they aren't tradeable, these three Mythicals are treated by Pokémon GO much more like Legendaries than Mythicals. Then, there is Meltan, a Shiny-capable that breaks all of the rules by the way it is encounterable in masses and can be traded. There are, however, four Mythical Pokémon so exclusive that, until now, trainers could only ever have one. Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, and Victini are awarded through Special Research that tasks trainers will complete a series of feats over a period of time to win one of these special encounters. Now, trainers will get one more encounter with Celebi with a new Special Research this Monday, and it'll be a guaranteed Shiny encounter. Then, Shiny Mew will arrive in February. With Niantic clearly set on releasing all of the Shiny Mythicals at some point, let's take a look at the Shiny forms of each of the current Research-exclusive Mythcials.

Mew: Easily one of the best Shinies in the game, the icy blue Mew is everything you can ask for it a Shiny. It has a dramatic color swap and it's just absolutely gorgeous. February can't come soon enough for this icy-blue Kanto favorite.

Celebi: Featured in the upcoming Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, Celebi is hot pink, which is another dramatic change to its color scheme. Don't tell regular Celebi, but the Shiny form may look even better than the standard classic.

Jirachi: Perhaps the most subtle of the Mythical Shinies pictured above, Jirachi's blue ribbons are swapped out for red, and the rest of its body takes on a light red tone. It's a subtle but classic Shiny.

Victini: Finally, Victini's yellow body is replaced with white, which makes both its blue eyes and red ears look even brighter. The idea that Pokémon GO will one day introduce this Shiny is very exciting, because Victini is not only cute, but also can be quite useful in battle with its signature move V-Create.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as we report on the upcoming Shiny Celebi event, including the full tasks and rewards of the research questline that will lead to the encounter we're all waiting for.