Naraka: Bladepoint Launches Season 12: Tenacity

Naraka: Bladepoint has launched Season 12: Tenacity this week, giving players a new character, new treasures, and a new event.

NetEase Games released a new update this week for Naraka: Bladepoint, as Season 12: Tenacity has officially been launched in the game. While there's a lot of hype about it, it feels like a standard season we've seen before. You got a new character, you got some events, you got treasure to snag, anfd a few other additiopns. We have the finer details for you here.

Naraka: Bladepoint – Season 12: Tenacity

At 22 years old, Lyam Liu is a martial arts enthusiast who understands the role of meditation and contemplation in finding one's own strength. He's a perfectionist, constantly striving for excellence and holding himself to the highest standards. He may be reticent to use it, but he possesses a formidable strength and fighting ability, having trained endlessly to become a keen swordsman. Lyam Liu's skills are as gentle as his composure is calm – but this does not mean he should be underestimated. He possesses the ability to control metal, he can knock back nearby enemies to protect himself, or pull in and hold them for 2 seconds in self-defence. His years of intensive and rigorous training have made Lyam Liu a master of metal manipulation.

Treasure Event

Players will also be provided with new treasure to uncover as the melody of gods echoes in the Season 12: Tenacity Treasure event! New riches include:

Dual Halberds extreme weapon skin: Startling Reach

Kurumi extreme outfit: Sakura Angel

Valda Cui legendary outfit: The Nine Songs Lady Xiang

Feria Shen legendary outfit: The Nine Songs Mountain Spirits

Hadi legendary outfit: The Nine Songs Amid Clouds

The new design of Valda, Feria and Hadi takes inspiration from ancient Chinese gods, who have, throughout the ages, inspired people with an awe of nature and a longing for a better life. In this cosmetic series, Naraka: Bladepoint hopes to inspire and enthuse players with the story of these gods through the "Nine Songs" of Qu Yuan, a musical interlude from the Spring and Autumn seasons of ancient China.

