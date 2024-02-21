Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush To Be Released For PlayStation 5 This March

Bethesda Softworks are finally bringing Hi-Fi Rush over to the PlayStation 5, as the game got a release date for mid-March.

Article Summary Hi-Fi Rush is releasing on PlayStation 5 in March 2024, complete with all updates.

The game features rhythmic combat and is developed by Tango Gameworks.

Two new game modes introduced: BPM RUSH and Power Up! Tower Up!.

Update adds new rewards, Photo Mode content, and special CNMN and Smidge attacks.

Bethesda Softworks confirmed today they have a release date for Hi-Fi Rush on PlayStation 5, as the game will arrive this March. After having been released on multiple other platforms, PS5 owners will finally get their hands on one of the most acclaimed games from 2023, complete with all of the content updates that have been released so far, so they get the full package deal. You can check out the latest trailer above, as the game will roll onto the console on March 19, 2024.

Hi-Fi Rush

Feel the beat as wannabe rockstar Chai and his ragtag team of allies rebel against an evil robotics enhancement megacorp with raucous rhythm combat! From Tango Gameworks, the studio that brought you The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo (no, really), comes Hi-Fi Rush, an all-new action game where the characters, world, and combat stylishly sync to the music! Test your abilities in two new game modes, uncover new rewards and even a few secrets in this free update to Hi-Fi Rush, The Arcade Challenge! Update!

BPM RUSH tasks players to battle waves of enemies to music with a steadily increasing BPM or beats per minute. As you defeat each wave and tackle toughened-up new foes, the BPM will speed up to the next level, up to a whopping 200 BPM in the final stages! Power Up! Tower Up! is a twist on the Rhythm Tower mode that players unlock after their first playthrough. You'll be climbing up floors and defeating waves of enemies, but this time you'll be powering up a downgraded Chai with randomized Upgrades! The Arcade Challenge! Update! also contains additional content for players to earn through challenges and discover in-game, including poses for Photo Mode, t-shirts for Chai, Photo Mode stickers, extra outfits and even Special Attacks starring CNMN and Smidge, everybody's favorite mechanical friends.

