Hitman III Announces The Return Of The Berlin Egg Hunt

IO Interactive has brought back one of the fan-favorite events to Hitman III as players can take part in the returning Berlin Egg Hunt. This is the developer's annual Easter-themed event in which you will have a chance to take part in an Escalation Contract for only a short amount of time. The Berlin map is basically changed to reflect the holiday with an Easter theme, which includes a masquerade ball featuring all of the guests in rabbit masks. Not to mention Easter Eggs placed throughout the map, each one containing a special effect that is felt throughout the level.

If the event holds true to last year, you'll be doing things such as following the White Rabbit, as well as disguising yourself as the Yellow Rabbit, and trying to eliminate the Pink Rabbit. Doing so will nab you some exclusive rewards that are permanently yours if you manage to accomplish them. What's more, all of the items from last year's event are in play again in case you missed out. The event will run until May 3rd, 2022.

