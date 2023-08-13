Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: horrified, Horrified: Greek Monsters

Horrified: Greek Monsters Announced For Release In October

Horrified: Greek Monsters is the latest entry into the Horrified board game series, as Ravensburger will be releasing it this October.

Ravensburger has revealed a brand new edition to their Horrified line of board games, as they unveiled Horrified: Greek Monsters last week. As you may have guessed from the theme, they will be taking on Greek mythology, as Pandora's Box has been opened and terrible monsters have been unleashed. You and the other players will be responding to a call from the Gods as you go off on a mission to take them on. You will see a new mechanic to the series known as Lairs, as the freed monsters will be hiding in them, and it will be up to you to find and defeat them. The game will go up for pre-order on Amazon and Target on September 5th, with the game hitting shelves on October 1st.

Horrified: Greek Monsters is the third entry in Ravensburger's popular Horrified franchise. Similar to its predecessors, Horrified: Universal Monsters (2019) and Horrified: American Monsters (2021), players in Horrified: Greek Monsters must strategize ways to overcome the unique challenges presented by the escaped monsters, this time stepping in as avatars of the Gods. Before players can defeat certain monsters, they must first uncover the monsters' Lairs. Medusa, Cerberus, Chimera, and Minotaur are hidden in locations that must be discovered: the Statue Garden, Underworld Door, Chimera's Cave, and Labyrinth. Similar to the myths that inspired the game, uncovering the Lairs comes with a cost; players must discard three color items before the Lair token can be flipped over to reveal which Monster's hideout they've landed on.

"After tackling our favorite cryptids in Horrified: American Monsters, we wanted to gamify some of the most iconic monsters in the world, so of course we found inspiration in Greek myths," said Mike Mulvihill, Game Development Manager at Ravensburger North America. "Horrified: Greek Monsters is filled with surprises for first-time and long-time Horrified players, from bold and vibrant art direction to the new Lairs mechanic."

