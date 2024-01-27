Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hot Lap Racing, Just For Games, Zero Games Studios

Hot Lap Racing Announced For Release Sometime In 2024

Just For Games has confirmed Hot Lap Racing will be out in 2024, as they show off what they have planned for the game's release.

French developer Zero Games Studios and publisher Just For Games have revealed they will release their new racing title, Hot Lap Racing, sometime this year. The team has been hyping this game as the "next generation of motorsports," as they are presenting the game as if it were a look into the future with cars they believe will be the next racing model for 2030. But aside from some talk about what the game will be like, we've barely seen anything they have to offer so far. You can read more about it below, as the game will be available on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

Hot Lap Racing

Hot Lap Racing is a "simcade" racing game powered by an in-house racing physics engine developed especially for the game. Discover the history of motorsport, from GT and prototypes to historic Formula 1, and race against your friends or compete online. In Hot Lap Racing, players will drive mythical cars on legendary tracks that have motorsport history through the years, as well as become the future of the generation of motorsport with the Formula Extreme, a car entirely built by the community. In Career Mode, players will meet many real racing celebrities from the sport's heyday.

Choose from a roster of over 30+ cars representing various motorsport categories and eras. Already revealed: KGM eCup 200, Mygale F4 gen.2, Ligier P217, Mygale F3 R.

Experience 50+layouts, including FIA-licensed tracks.

Challenge real championsfrom rising stars to well-known drivers who contributed to the history of motorsport!

Career Mode: Embark on your journey as a young driver and strive to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Master a wide range of iconic cars on legendary tracks and compete against the greatest drivers of all time.

Hot Lap Mode: Improve your lap times with each attempt.

Online & Offline Multiplayer: Aim to be the first to cross the finish line.

