Hot Lap Racing Releases New Extended Overview Trailer

Maximum Entertainment has released a brand new video for Hot Lap Racing, giving an extended overview of the gameplay and more.

Hot Lap Racing blends classic and modern cars for diverse racing experiences.

Release set for July 16, 2024, on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Over 50 cars including licensed vehicles and the futuristic Formula Extreme.

Developer Zero Games Studio and publisher Maximum Entertainment released a new video for Hot Lap Racing today, showing off more of the game. This latest video is over eight minutes long as they delve deeper into the gameplay and provide a better overview of the game as a whole. You'll get a sense of how the various game modes will work, as well as the various racing experiences you'll have as they have added several different types of cars to the mix. Enjoy the video above, as the game will officially be released on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2024.

Hot Lap Racing

Hot Lap Racing is an expansive celebration of the world of racing, spanning multiple time periods as it returns classics like Brabham cars from the '60s to the track alongside state-of-the-art arrivals including the Peugeot 9×8 Endurance. Top the podium in individual categories for GT, Endurance, or single-seater rides, or burn rubber in the Free category, where all car classes share the same track for the ultimate generation-spanning contest. Hot Lap Racing's Campaign Mode includes a comprehensive tour of lessons from FEED RACING, incorporating real-world guidance to help racers perfect their performance as they set course records and establish themselves as formidable legends in the world of racing.

Those new to racing will find everything they need to hone their skills while becoming a renowned force in any ride and on any track. Hot Lap Racing features more than 50 cars, with today's trailer confirming several new licensed rides spanning the history of motorsport are set to join the game's roster. The just-unveiled cars below are accompanied by Formula Extreme, a futuristic concept Zero Games Studios created in collaboration with the Hot Lap Racing community to envision what the world of racing could look like in 2030 and beyond.

