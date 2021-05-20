Hot Wheels Unleashed Trailer Shows Off College Campus Environment

Mattel and Milestone revealed a new part of Hot Wheels Unleased this week as you're going to be traveling around a college campus. You can check out the trailer below, but essentially, this is the course you wish you could have built in the school's library. You have orange ramps running everywhere from shelves to desks, across books, ramping over chairs, and more. The race will take you on a guided tour of a section of the college as you travel from room to room trying to stay on the track and also not get wiped out by one of many hazards. Of all the stuff we've seen from the game so far, this is certainly one of the most intricate courses they've created. You can read more about it here as well as the game is set to be released on September 30th, 2021.

Reminiscent of a typical American university, the College Campus features a complex environment that has three main areas: the library, the classroom, and the chemistry lab. Players are able to build courses that twist and turn from room to room using the main hallway as a connector. Though the more daring students may notice that the school's ventilations system achieves the same purpose… The College Campus is the latest of three race environments currently revealed for Hot Wheels Unleashed. The College Campus joins the dark and dusty Garage , with its underground mood, and the Skyscraper , a construction site that will test anyone's fear of heights. Eagle-eyed collectors will recognize the six Hot Wheels cars unveiled in today's trailer. Street Wiener, Total Disposal, Power Rocket, Skull Crusher, Tanknator, Winning Formula, and Exotique are confirmed to be included in the 60+ plus vehicles that will be available at launch.