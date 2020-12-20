Hunting Simulator 2 Is Going To Next-Gen Consoles In The Spring

Nacon revealed this week that they will be bringing Hunting Simulator 2 to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X sometime this Spring. The game has had what feels like an uneventful year since launch. There was some buildup from the company leading to the release in late June this year, as the developers offered to give people one of the best hunting experience possible with as many weapon options as they could for a variety of game, complete with your own hunting dog for certain animals. But shortly after it was released, the company basically went radio silent on it. There were two major patches, one this past week and one back in September, but very little promotion to talk about the game in general. Launching it on next-gen consoles might be the best thing for it to regain interest as people can hunt in 4K with all the bonuses those consoles come with. Now we just have to wait and see what the launch date will be.

In stunning natural environments, choose your gear from the best official weapons and accessories and set off with your dog in search of a variety of animal species in this hunting simulation. Explore the plains of Colorado, the Texan desert and the forests of Eastern Europe in vast open worlds of over 6 square miles. Track down 33 animal species in their natural environment by using the best hunting techniques. Locate animal tracks and follow them to reveal your prey. Hunt animals with realistic behaviours and advanced artificial intelligence. Aim accurately to ensure you don't ruin your trophy. Use your hunting dog to track your prey. Labrador Retriever, German Shorthaired Pointer and Beagle, each dog has its specific hunting attributes. Kit yourself out with over 160 weapons, accessories and clothing items from the best brands: Browning, Winchester, Bushnell, Kryptek, Verney-Carron, and more.