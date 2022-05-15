Ib Remake Receives English Support On Steam This Tuesday

Playism has announced a new update will be coming to Ib Remake this week as they will be adding English support to the game. If you haven't tried the game out yet, this is a full remake of the 2D exploration adventure game from 2012, with all the upgrades and adjustments you'd expect for something updated a decade later. But there had been some parts of the game that, for lack of a better term, didn't translate over well in the original. This update will essentially correct those parts so the translation is designed to be what it should be interpreted as. The update will go live on Steam on May 17th.

A young girl named Ib visits an art gallery with her parents. While perusing the various works of art, Ib suddenly realizes that she is alone. As she searches for someone – anyone – else, the museum begins to change… This game is a remake of the 2D exploration-adventure title Ib, set in a creepy, mysterious art gallery and originally released in February 2012. Virtually all of the graphics have been updated, with many upgraded and additional effects as well. Significantly improved screen resolution and graphics allow players to experience a classic in a whole new light.

Brand new graphics for maps, characters, and stills.

Addition of all-new and redesigned pieces of artwork.

Further improvements upon the original concept of making the game enjoyable for players of all level through optimizations to the many puzzles in-game.

Brand new puzzles, effects, and tricks that were not present in the original.

Addition of "Smooth Mode" for improved visibility, allowing players to spot small items more easily and view the many pieces of artwork in greater detail.

New "conversation system" allows companions to offer hints and engage in conversation.

Brand new BGM composed specifically for the remake.