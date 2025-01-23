Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: IfSunSets, Polymorph Studios, Smilegate

IfSunSets Reveals Content Roadmap For 2025

We now have a better picture of what the developers behind IfSunSets plan to do, as they revealed the Content Roadmap for 2025

Article Summary IfSunSets 2025 roadmap unveils new multiplayer, quests, regions, and story content.

Upcoming updates include Steam Deck support, naval battles, and pet systems.

Explore Luminora's secrets by day, survive the horror-filled nights in this RPG.

Uncover mysteries of ancient civilizations for survival in IfSunSets.

South Korean developer Polymorph Studios and indie game publisher Smilegate revealed the 2025 Content Roadmap for the game IfSunSets, which is currently in Early Access on Steam. The team revealed several additions and improvements that will be coming over the next calendar year, starting with the expansion of multiplayer capacity to a maximum of four players next month. The team will also bring about items such as Steam Deck and controller support, new main story quests, the final boss battle, new regions and dungeons, new ocean-related content, such as island conquests and naval battles, and new animal features, including a farming system, animal companions, and a pet system. More info can be found in their latest blog.

IfSunSets

The ancient civilization that once ruled here developed the arcane of extracting the life force of beings, which brought great prosperity to the island. However, as is often the case with eternal ambitions, their quest for divine power led them to a curse that enveloped the island in darkness. Centuries later, a wanderer caught in the maelstrom of a kraken's wrath, drifts ashore onto this mysterious forsaken island. To escape, you must unravel the hidden secrets of its ancient past. But be careful — nightfall here conceals shadows and horrors beyond imagination… In IfSunSets, players will find themselves washed ashore on the mysterious island of Luminora, whose vast open world is brimming with secrets linked to the arcane practices of an ancient civilization. Unraveling these mysteries of the past will be pivotal to the player's survival, as the curses they have wrought on the forsaken island have rendered nightfall filled with horrors beyond imagination.

The survival RPG adventure features immersive day-and-night cycles that each offer unique, dynamic styles of gameplay. During the day, players must make every waking hour count as they explore the bountiful island to hunt, farm, fish, craft materials, build fortifications and level-up through action-packed combat against both cursed monsters and ancient bosses. Come nightfall, gameplay shifts from RPG adventure to survival horror, as hordes of terrifying monsters will relentlessly pursue the player in an undead onslaught. Living to see another morning is the only object once the sun sets, with every decision made during the day being pivotal to accomplishing this goal.

