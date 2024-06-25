Posted in: 1C Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1C Game Studios, IL-2 Series

IL-2 Series To Produce New Game Based On The Korean War

The IL-2 Series will be getting a brand new game, as 1C Game Studios have started work on a title based in The Korean War.

Article Summary 1C Game Studios unveils a new IL-2 Series game set in the Korean War, releasing in 2025.

Gameplay focuses on historic aerial battles using jets and piston-powered planes.

Features include VR support, realistic flight controls, and a vast 440x440km airspace.

Engage in diverse missions and manage aircraft, personnel, and supplies in combat scenarios.

1C Game Studios announced this morning they have a brand new game coming from the IL-2 Series, with a focus on The Korean War. The early information about the game is preliminary, but the game will take a hard look at the history of the conflict as we approach the 75th anniversary of the event. We have more details for you below as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Sometimes referred to as The Forgotten War, this conflict marked a pivotal moment not only in aerial combat history, but in the history of international conflicts. The Korean War marked the first time jet engines served alongside their piston-powered counterparts and also signaled the end of close-quarters combat, as later on missile technology would greatly expand the engagement airspace. To this day, nearly 75 years later, no peace treaty has been signed by opposing forces. To encapsulate the gravity of soaring into this perilous battle, the developers have accounted for historical data, technical achievements, and the latest gameplay technology to deliver an accurate representation of this important era in aviation.

Rise to the next level of flight combat simulators. Fly eight legendary aircraft such as the F-86A Sabre and MiG-15, with major systems intricately modeled inside and out, visible for better or worse, such as when taking damage. Immerse yourself further with options to exit and enter the cockpit, where you can pilot using your own flight controllers and gamepads. Revised radio communications and command systems help relay messages, while intelligent sortie recording keeps a close eye on your performance. To top it all off, the game features VR compatibility for an unparalleled, immersive experience. Staying true to its legacy, Korea will once again push the boundaries of realistic flight simulation. The game features a cutting-edge physically based rendering (PBR) DirectX graphics renderer, offering breathtaking landscapes filled with detailed, visible landmarks—both natural and man-made. Players can explore cities, rivers, and airfields within a vast 440x440km airspace, enhancing the immersive experience.

In addition to aerial combat, players will have hands-on responsibilities like managing personnel, supplies, and their aircraft, mirroring real-life wartime duties. You'll face various missions, from joining large-scale air raids to defending your people and planes. Whether it's naval units, ground units like infantry squads, or meticulously recreated aircraft such as the Tu-2 and B-29 bombers, you'll have a wide range of challenges. Thanks to advanced technology, air raids are now larger and more immersive than ever before, with better rendering of large groups.

