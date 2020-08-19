Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars Adds A New Mysterious Clan

Kalypso Media and developer Palindrome Interactive revealed the Moroia update for Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is now available. The game is currently still in betas as we slowly approach the August 28th release date, but players who have been devoting time to playing it deserve a bit of an update. And it comes in the form of a new mysterious clan called the Moroia, which allows you to explore and do battle on the frozen plains of Esain. While you're doing that, you have a chance to more about the clan's bloody history. You can find out more about them in the developer diary below as the game will be out in a week and a half.

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is an engaging strategy game set in a dark vampire world in turmoil, that combines empire management and turn-based vampiric combat. Descend into a mythical world filled with horrors, legends and compelling gothic epos paired with a challenging game experience. The truth unfolds: Discover the secrets of Nemire, and experience an enthralling story spanning 12 meticulously crafted missions and four unique environments, from the perspective of four mighty vampire lords, each with their own goals and agendas

Discover the bloodlines: Command one of three unique vampire clans with distinctive units, powers, gameplay mechanics and characters. Play as the bloodthirsty Dracul, monstrous Nosfernus, or mysterious Moroia

Vampiric powers: Powerful spells and abilities enhance the gameplay and provide a refreshing take on the genre. Each clan and vampire lord has access to their own set of abilities, which can be synergized into powerful combinations

Strategy & tactics: Command legendary armies, recruit new units and unlock crucial technologies in the strategic Kingdom Mode, and put tactical skills to the test in the action-packed Battle Mode

Varied content: Choose from three different gameplay modes: the story-driven Campaign, the open-world Sandbox, and the hard-fought Skirmish.