Indie Studio PetitFabrik Shows Off Their Latest Game Kukoos

Indie developer and publisher Petit Fabrik announced their latest game Kukoos – Lost Pets will be coming out on PC and all three major consoles. The news came down this morning from Brazil Games, which is an export program created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, as they are looking to bring more titles from their country to the world at large. This particular game will have you exploring a new and mysterious world where you will be tasked with freeing several brainwashed pets across multiple levels and help defeat an evil ruling frog in this coll little 3D platformer. We got more info for you below and the latest trailer on the game as we wait for an official release date, which they didn't announce today. We're guessing we won't be seeing this game until at least Q2 2022.

Get immersed in the mystery of why the pets rebelled and took over the Kukoo tree as you travel across worlds. Find colorful captivating cinematics that help you tell the story of how the Kukoos will solve the rebellion. This 3D platformer takes players to a new universe of limitless adventures, join the Kukoos in a corky and upbeat adventure to rescue the brainwashed pets. Enter the Kukoo Tree and its infinite doors that take you to unimaginable words of dangers and wonders. The accessible gameplay teaches beginners to progress and uncover the mysteries story. As you play and master the mechanics the game grows with the player and challenges you with more ways to interact and think outside the box. Play as K or Kika and meet many friendly Kukoos, not so friendly Sea creatures and Join Forces with 5 uncanny Pets that will change your gameplay, inviting you to learn adapt, unleashing new powers and ways think the levels.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kukoos Lost Pets Story Trailer (https://youtu.be/OzS9qHuAWso)