Inkbound Will Leave Early Access With Full Release This April

Shiny Shoe confirmed that they will release the full version of Inkbound this April, with some new content additions on the way.

Article Summary Inkbound exits Steam Early Access with Update 1.0 on April 10, featuring new content.

An all-new narrative questline and major boss battle enhance the game's storyline.

Update includes full controller support and improved Steam Deck experience for players.

Game receives first-time localization in Chinese, Japanese, German, and French.

Indie game developer and publisher Shuny Shoe announced that Inkbound will officially leave Steam Early Access this April with new content to match. Update 1.0, as its being called, will be released on April 10, and with it will come several new additions, including an all-new narrative questline, a new epic showdown against a major boss, full support for those using controllers, new localization options, several enhancements and improvements, all designed to make it easier for first-timers to join the game easily. We have more information about the update for you below as we now wait out the next six weeks for the full version to arrive.

Inkbound 1.0 Release

Epic New Questline, Complete with a Final Boss: Inkbound 1.0 includes the latest content drop, Rise of the Unbound, featuring new challenges and unlocks. This new narrative culminates with an epic showdown against the villain behind Inkbound's unraveling world.

Full Controller Support: The fans have spoken! Inkbound's 1.0 launch includes complete controller support – perfect for on-the-couch play.

Improved Steam Deck Experience: Inkbound supports online co-op play, but full offline play is also supported – perfect for Steam Deck players when they're out on the road.

Localization: We're adding localization to the game for the first time. The 1.0 release includes full localization in Chinese, Japanese, German, and French.

Narrative Enhancements: Inkbound 1.0 puts a spotlight on the game's story with all-new cutscenes and a reworked narrative throughline. Progression is faster and more impactful, telling an immersive tale like never before with full English voiceover.

Big Under-the-Hood Tweaks: A variety of improvements and enhancements are being added to Inkbound to fully mark its graduation from Early Access. These include a deep editing pass to ensure that that text is consistent throughout; quality-of-life updates; and player-requested balancing adjustments designed to keep Inkbound challenging over the long haul.

