Instrumental Wonders Builds Hype for Pokémon GO Fest 2025

Shiny Ferroseed and Shiny Falinks will be easier to encounter in the upcoming Instrumental Wonders event tying into Pokémon GO Fest 2025.

Event runs June 7–11, 2025, with wild spawns, rare spawns, raids, and exclusive bonuses for all trainers.

Max Particle limit increased, 5,000 bonus raid XP, and exclusive rewards for Instrumental Wonders ticket holders.

Paid Timed Research offers Ferroseed and Falinks encounters, plus five Premium Battle Passes for $1.99.

Pokémon GO Fest 2025 is coming. A new event tying into the festivities has been announced, and it features a boosted Shiny rate for certain species. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Instrumental Wonders event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, June 7, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, June 7, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time Wild Spawns: Meowth (can be Shiny), Hoppip (can be Shiny), Ferroseed (can be Shiny), Galarian Stunfisk (can be Shiny), Golett (can be Shiny), and Tadbulb. Rare spawns include Chimecho (can be Shiny), Beldum (can be Shiny), and Falinks (can be Shiny).

Meowth (can be Shiny), Hoppip (can be Shiny), Ferroseed (can be Shiny), Galarian Stunfisk (can be Shiny), Golett (can be Shiny), and Tadbulb. Rare spawns include Chimecho (can be Shiny), Beldum (can be Shiny), and Falinks (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Complete event-themed Collection Challenges to receive reward encounters and more! Additional 5,000 XP awarded for successful raids Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 8× Max Particles from Power Spots Increased chance to encounter Shiny Ferroseed and Shiny Falinks Field Research offering encounters with Meowth, Chimecho, Ferroseed, and Falinks. All can be Shiny. For Trainers with the paid Instrumental Wonders ticket: 2x Raid Stardust

Raids: One-Star Raids: Meowth, Beldum, and Ferroseed. All can be Shiny. Three-Star Raids: Galarian Stunfisk and Falinks. Both can be Shiny.

Max Battles: Gigantamax Cinderace makes it debut in Six-Star Max Battles from Saturday, June 7, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Gigantamax Cinderace makes it debut in Six-Star Max Battles from Saturday, June 7, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time. Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a Timed Research for $1.99 that features encounters with Ferroseed and Falinks. It also offers five Premium Battle Passes. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

