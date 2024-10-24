Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Disordered Media, oneway.exe
Internet Culture Survival Horror Game "oneway.exe" Releases New Demo
Disordered Media has a new trailer and a free demo out for oneway.exe, as they are aiming to scare you in their new internet horror title
Article Summary
- Disordered Media launches a spooky new demo for their internet culture horror game, oneway.exe.
- Experience a chilling journey through eerie internet legends with unique horror paths.
- Enjoy fully voiced dialogue, animated cutscenes, and music by Marcy Nabors in this indie title.
- First chapter arrives in 2025, unraveling the truth behind UNTITLED.EXE.
Indie game developer and publisher Disordered Media have released a new trailer and a brand-new demo for their internet culture survival horror title oneway.exe. The trailer made its debut during the Indie Horror Showcase this week, showing off a bunch of new content for the game that you can experience in a limited capacity with this latest demo. We actually tried the game back at PAX West when it was going under a different name and had quite a fun time exploring one of the many stories they have created for the title. The demo is available for free right now on Steam, giving you a couple of options to explore, with the game's first chapter set to be released sometime in 2025. For now, enjoy the new spooky and terrifying trailer above.
oneway.exe
oneway.exe, a first-person single-player survival horror game where the darkest corners of the internet become reality. Meet an ensemble cast modeled after the internet's creepiest tall tales. Come face-to-face with fears made manifest from a digital reality, like the animatronic cheerleader Anita, the pale, egg-infested host Fiona Saint-Rose, or even…well, best not to say that one out loud. Actions have consequences here – wherever "here" is – and we don't want to anger anyone. Especially not Spiderface.
Navigate seven bespoke, horror, nostalgia-fueled paths in the demo, racing towards a sprawling tree of conclusions. Alter reality from seeming normalcy to a horrifying labyrinth where fiction becomes a fatal fact. oneway.exe will launch its first chapter in 2025, featuring fully voiced dialogue, frame-by-frame animated cutscenes, and original music by Marcy Nabors (DELTARUNE). Survive long enough to unravel the truth behind UNTITLED.EXE, a haunting executable created by three unknown developers. Explore a fully-realized 3D world, solve thrilling puzzles, and discover just how you found yourself in the middle of somewhere you are not welcome.