Internet Culture Survival Horror Game "oneway.exe" Releases New Demo

Disordered Media has a new trailer and a free demo out for oneway.exe, as they are aiming to scare you in their new internet horror title

Experience a chilling journey through eerie internet legends with unique horror paths.

Enjoy fully voiced dialogue, animated cutscenes, and music by Marcy Nabors in this indie title.

First chapter arrives in 2025, unraveling the truth behind UNTITLED.EXE.

Indie game developer and publisher Disordered Media have released a new trailer and a brand-new demo for their internet culture survival horror title oneway.exe. The trailer made its debut during the Indie Horror Showcase this week, showing off a bunch of new content for the game that you can experience in a limited capacity with this latest demo. We actually tried the game back at PAX West when it was going under a different name and had quite a fun time exploring one of the many stories they have created for the title. The demo is available for free right now on Steam, giving you a couple of options to explore, with the game's first chapter set to be released sometime in 2025. For now, enjoy the new spooky and terrifying trailer above.

oneway.exe

oneway.exe, a first-person single-player survival horror game where the darkest corners of the internet become reality. Meet an ensemble cast modeled after the internet's creepiest tall tales. Come face-to-face with fears made manifest from a digital reality, like the animatronic cheerleader Anita, the pale, egg-infested host Fiona Saint-Rose, or even…well, best not to say that one out loud. Actions have consequences here – wherever "here" is – and we don't want to anger anyone. Especially not Spiderface.

Navigate seven bespoke, horror, nostalgia-fueled paths in the demo, racing towards a sprawling tree of conclusions. Alter reality from seeming normalcy to a horrifying labyrinth where fiction becomes a fatal fact. oneway.exe will launch its first chapter in 2025, featuring fully voiced dialogue, frame-by-frame animated cutscenes, and original music by Marcy Nabors (DELTARUNE). Survive long enough to unravel the truth behind UNTITLED.EXE, a haunting executable created by three unknown developers. Explore a fully-realized 3D world, solve thrilling puzzles, and discover just how you found yourself in the middle of somewhere you are not welcome.

