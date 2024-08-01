Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Jackbox Naughty Pack

Jackbox Naughty Pack Announced With New Trailer

For Jackbox Party Pack fans looking for something a little more "naughty," the Jackbox team has created the Jackbox Naughty Pack

The pack includes three new titles: Fakin’ It All Night Long, Dirty Drawful, and Let Me Finish.

Available for pre-order on PC with a release planned for September; console versions coming soon.

Features social deduction, drawing, and debate games with spicy prompts and adult themes.

Jackbox Games knows players like to give more "adult" answers in their games, so they cut to the chase and made a pack of their own with the Jackbox Naughty Pack. The pack has three new titles, all of which have a distinct flavor to them as they are designed for adults who are looking to cut through the pretense and want to get right down to making adult references. The pack has officially been listed today for pre-order on PC (with console versions coming soon), as it will eventually be released sometime in September. We have more info on the games for you below, along with the trailer above.

Jackbox Naughty Pack

Bring the heat with a threesome of fun in Jackbox Naughty Pack. Find out who's the best liar in Fakin' It All Night Long, illustrate spicy prompts in Dirty Drawful, and answer questions like "How does this avocado get aroused?" in Let Me Finish.

Fakin' It All Night Long (Social Deduction): Fakin' It returns and this time we're putting it all out there. Everyone gets a secret task except the Faker, who tries to blend in. Find out which of your friends is the best liar… and SO much more! Featuring new categories and a brand new "remote play" mode.

Fakin' It returns and this time we're putting it all out there. Everyone gets a secret task except the Faker, who tries to blend in. Find out which of your friends is the best liar… and SO much more! Featuring new categories and a brand new "remote play" mode. Dirty Drawful (Drawing, Guessing): It's Drawful, but dirty… It's Dirty Drawful. We've taken the Drawful that you love and added spicy prompts to ensure your drawings are both terrible and titillating. We also may have added an "undo" button for this one, but don't tell anyone.

It's Drawful, but dirty… It's Dirty Drawful. We've taken the Drawful that you love and added spicy prompts to ensure your drawings are both terrible and titillating. We also may have added an "undo" button for this one, but don't tell anyone. Let Me Finish (Debate): Let Me Finish is Jackbox's new presentation game that examines life's serious questions like, "Where is the mailbox's butt?" or "How does this avocado get aroused?" Everyone gets a chance to speak their mind but will others pick up what you're putting down?

