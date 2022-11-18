Jackbox Party Pack 9 Receives Update & New Language Pack

Jackbox Games announced a new update for Jackobox Party Pack 9 has been added with a Language Pack on the way. The team has taken the time to improve all five of the minigames included in the title, giving players a smoother time playing their favorites, or at the very least, having some additional content added so that you're not running into the same promotes over and over. What's more, the company revealed that next month the game will be getting an all-new Language Pack, adding more international options for people to play the game without having to translate or get a language filter to play the game via Twitch. You can read up more on all of the additions that they put into the game recently (as the latest update will add them in) as well as the new pack.

On December 15th, 2022, we're launching the Language Pack as a free update to The Jackbox Party Pack 9 on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation! This will provide all players with an option in the settings menu to play every game in the pack in English, French, German, Italian, Latin American Spanish, or Castilian Spanish. The Nintendo Switch will receive the aforementioned bug fix content update on December 15th, with the Language Pack coming in an update mid-January 2023. Stay tuned for more details.

Fibbage 4

Brand new themed episodes to discover!

30 new questions!

Lovingly tweaked art and sound!

Minor bug fixes!

Junktopia

Updated Alt text/ text descriptions

New Items and content

New music and sfx

Minor bug fixes

Nonsensory

Additional prompts

Minor bug fixes

Quixort

Art and Gameplay updates

New theme song in the Credits

New sound effects

Updates to Forever Mode

Minor art and animation fixes

Minor bug fixes

Roomerang

Winner moment updates (with confetti)!

New house backgrounds!

Updated player animations!

Players can now moderate goodbye speeches!

Minor bug fixes to controller & audience features!