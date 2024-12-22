Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Backyard Baseball, Playground Productions

Jibbo Open Backyard Baseball Challenge Has Launched

The 6th Annual Jibbo Open Backyard Baseball Challenge is official underway as you have a chance to snag some prizes for playing

Article Summary Join the 6th Annual Jibbo Open Backyard Baseball Challenge and win exciting prizes.

Play against Stinky "Grinches" in this ultimate holiday-themed esports competition.

Follow official rules: 6 innings, no mods, video evidence required for awards.

Win prizes like Mega Cat Studios Gift Box, Steam codes, and more for top players.

Indie game developer Playground Productions and publisher Mega Cat Studios have launched the 6th Annual Jibbo Open Backyard Baseball Challenge. Working in collaboration with Crowd Control, Yoga Dog, Playground Productions, and Backyard Sports Center, this is essentially an esports competition of sorts where you play the game and send in your results for a chance to win some prizes. The challenge already kicked off earlier this week and will run through January 10, 2025, as we have the finer details about it for you here.

6th Annual Jibbo Open Backyard Baseball Challenge

This festive event invites players to show off their skills in a holiday-themed competition crafted by the legendary Backyard Sports fanatic JibboDaHibbo. Test your abilities against the infamous Stinky 'Grinches' for the chance to win glory and prizes. Players are matched up with nine misfit boys and girls to try to win against the Stinky "Grinches." Will there be a Christmas miracle, or will there be Holiday heartbreak?

Official Rules

Use Backyard Baseball 1997

Drag the SaveGame file provided here into your Backyard Baseball 97 Game files. ("user\AppData\LocalLow\Mega Cat Studios\Backyard Baseball 1997\#######")

6 Innings, Errors on, Hard Difficulty, No Swing Spot, and to top it off, those stinkin' grinches have already stolen five runs!

Metagaming and AI manipulation is 100% allowed.

Unlimited attempts provided you restart from the beginning.

No hacking, tooling, save state manipulating, or mods.

To be eligible for awards, you must email a screenshot of the final score with a video (unedited, no cuts) of the full game to backyardsportscenter1@gmail. com between December 20th and January 10th.

com between December 20th and January 10th. You can also send extra images, or videos if you'd like them to be highlighted in a recap video.

Ready to win some festive loot? The stakes are high, but so are the rewards! From a Mega Cat Studios Gift Box and BackyardSports.com codes to the ultimate Crowd Control Champ Prize, there's a prize for every type of competitor—whether you're a seasoned Backyard Baseball MVP or just here to soak up the holiday cheer. Plus, our raffle winner will get an extra dose of joy with a Mega Cat Studios Gift Box and a $25 Steam Code!

