"John Wick Hex" Is Headed To The PS4 In May 2020

Good Shepherd Entertainment revealed today that they would be bringing the game John Wick Hex over to the PS4 next month. Developed by Bithell Games (Thomas Was Alone, Subsurface Circular) has and Ant Workshop, this game basically throws you into the world of John Wick from the film series and forces you to make split-second decisions in what is a really cool tactical RPG. We originally got to try this out back at E3 2019 and had a blast with it when it was fully released. The game has been a pretty good hit with fans on PC through the Epic Games Store, but now it will head to the PS4 on May 5th, 2020. Here's a little more info on the game.

Credit: Good Shepherd Entertainment

John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life. It expands on the John Wick universe with a new storyline, unique graphic noir art design, and the world-class voice talents of Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Troy Baker. The game also includes a riveting original score by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (JourneyFlow, the Banner Saga series). Created in close collaboration with the creative and stunt teams behind Lionsgate's hit franchise, John Wick Hex captures the unique feel of tactical combat from the films, blurring the line between strategy and actionEach move has its own risks and consequences, and every weapon changes the tactics at hand. Ammo is limited and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make each choice count.

This is essentially as close to an interactive John Wick game as you're going to see. Just remember, every decision is in your hands, as well as the fate of Mr. Wick. The game will go on sale for $20 on the PS4 Store. Do enjoy the trailer below as we wait for the game to drop next month.

