Judge Dredd Makes His Way Into Call Of Duty: Warzone & BOCW

Activision and Treyarch have added a brand new character into Call Of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War as Judge Dredd has come to play. The devs have released a brand new pack into the game that you can purchase, giving you access to the comic book hero as well as some skins and other items. We have more info on it below as this is probably one of the last major packs to come to the game before it switches over on all the servers in November.

Introduced to the United Kingdom in 1977 and brought to the United States in 1983, a year before the "current events" of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Judge Dredd is a household name within the European comic book world. He is not a typical "superhero," but rather the definition of law and order, as revealed in his backstory: Cloned from the founder of the Judges, the "Father of Justice" Eustace Fargo, Joe Dredd was engineered to be among Mega-City One's greatest law enforcers, and his reputation as the toughest, most respected and feared of the zero-tolerance cops precedes him. Uncompromising and unwavering in his commitment to the law, Dredd strikes terror in the hearts of any criminal with his mere presence. In the vast twenty-second-century metropolis, every citizen is a potential perp, and Dredd is the epitome of summary justice. With the power to sentence and, if necessary, execute, backed with an array of weaponry, he's the force of order, standing against a tide of anarchy.

How does this powerful Judge make his menacing presence felt in Black Ops Cold War? First, he needs a conduit: Ingo Beck of the Warsaw Pact, a demolitions and bomb-disposal expert who, despite his calm demeanor, appreciates Judge Dredd and his firm stance on lawbreakers. Years into training EOD specialists in Diensteinheit IX, Beck received "critical evidence" from NATO — Judge Dredd comic books — by a student who thought his dry humor approach did not always defuse tense situations. Since then, Beck traded plenty of bartering currency — mostly coffee and chocolate from the government-owned store — for any Dredd comics available across the wall with NATO defectors or other contacts. By purchasing the Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd Store Bundle, Beck can be outfitted in two Judge Dredd skins: the law enforcer's main uniform in "Judge Dredd" and the "Comic Strip," a black-and-white cel-shaded variant of the lawful bringer of justice.