KartRider Rush+ Releases Season 36 "Korea" Update

KartRider Rush+ released a new update over the holidays, as Season 36 brings players the wonders of Korea to race around on

Article Summary Season 36 brings Korea-themed karts, characters, and outfits to KartRider Rush+ players worldwide.

Race on three revamped tracks inspired by Seoul, Busan, and Gyeongju with city landmark highlights.

Try the new RushMerge feature to upgrade units, clear stages, and unlock exclusive rewards.

Participate in fun cultural events, earning unique items and big coin bonuses until early February.

Nexon recently released a new update for KartRider Rush+, as Season 36 brought about new content focused on the wonders of Korea. In what was probably the easiest season for them to develop, seeing as how the company was founded in Seoul, South Korea, this comes with the typical stuff you'd expect for a season based specifically on a global location. We have more notes about it below as the content is currently live.

KartRider Rush+ – Season 36: Korea

Players can choose a variety of 10 new karts, including some inspired by folk tales such as Mountain Cat and Palanquin.

Players can choose a variety of 10 new karts, including some inspired by folk tales such as Mountain Cat and Palanquin. Legendary Characters – Take on the role of eight notable characters, including the legendary figure in Korean literature, Hong Gildong.

Take on the role of eight notable characters, including the legendary figure in Korean literature, Hong Gildong.

Traditional-Worthy Outfits – Show off your support for Korean culture through various outfits, featuring heroes like Bazzi Jeon Woo-chi's Outfit, the Dragon Robe Bazzi Outfit, the Hibiscus Fairy Flying Pet and more.

Show off your support for Korean culture through various outfits, featuring heroes like Bazzi Jeon Woo-chi's Outfit, the Dragon Robe Bazzi Outfit, the Hibiscus Fairy Flying Pet and more. Cityscapable Tracks – Fans will be delighted to know that three fan-favorite tracks from the original game will be available, including Dynamic Seoul, Night in Busan and Thousand-Year Capital, with enhanced features. Roam through these tourist spots like Seoul's Gwanghwamun Gate, Busan's Gwangan Bridge, and Gyeongju's Cheomseongdae Observatory.

Fans will be delighted to know that three fan-favorite tracks from the original game will be available, including Dynamic Seoul, Night in Busan and Thousand-Year Capital, with enhanced features. Roam through these tourist spots like Seoul's Gwanghwamun Gate, Busan's Gwangan Bridge, and Gyeongju's Cheomseongdae Observatory.

New "RushMerge" Feature – "RushMerge" is a new feature where players can combine identical units to upgrade to higher-ranking units and clear stages. Racers can earn various rewards, such as Batteries, Lucky Star Jewels, Secret Keys and more by completing the town using the "RushMerge" feature. The "RushMerge" feature will be released on December 23.

"RushMerge" is a new feature where players can combine identical units to upgrade to higher-ranking units and clear stages. Racers can earn various rewards, such as Batteries, Lucky Star Jewels, Secret Keys and more by completing the town using the "RushMerge" feature. The "RushMerge" feature will be released on December 23. Rushmoor Farms Fishery Upgrades – Players will find that the maximum levels of Rushmoor Farms and the Ranch have been increased to Level 105 and Level 34, respectively. Additionally, the Rushmoor Farms Fishery has expanded its water level to 10 meters, providing players with fun opportunities to level up even higher.

Players will find that the maximum levels of Rushmoor Farms and the Ranch have been increased to Level 105 and Level 34, respectively. Additionally, the Rushmoor Farms Fishery has expanded its water level to 10 meters, providing players with fun opportunities to level up even higher.

Cultural Events – NEXON will run a variety of events to celebrate the Season 36 'Korea' update. Check out the events below: Through January 11, shards earned for daily logins, Ranked Mode wins, and multiplayer racing can be traded for rewards like the Seoul Plate and Taegeuk Balloon and the final reward, the Korea Profile Background. Running until February 3, racers can earn the Season 36 Ranger Choice Chest, Season 36 Ranger Choice Chest (14 days only) and more for logging in two days a week or joining multiplayer or Ranked Mode races. Additionally, another event gives players up to 1,500,000 Rushmoor Farms Coins for completing Rushmoor Farms missions.

NEXON will run a variety of events to celebrate the Season 36 'Korea' update. Check out the events below:

