Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Confirms June Release

We now know when Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game will be coming out as the game has receieved a June release date.

Article Summary IllFonic sets Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game for June 4, 2024 release.

New trailer drops showcasing Killer Klowns in action and gameplay features.

Gameplay involves players either harvesting humans or saving them from Klowns.

Asymmetrical multiplayer horror offers unique PvPvE, various tactics, and outcomes.

IllFonic announced today that they have a release date set for Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, as the game will be coming out this June. The company hasn't really said much about its development since they took over publishing duties last year, as Teravision Games has been hard at work creating ta title that is both faithful to the cult classic film and serves as its own title. But now we know the game will be coming out both on consoles and PC on June 4, 2024. Along with the release date news came a new trailer showing off more of the game. You can enjoy the trailer above as we now wait out the next four months for it to arrive.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror based on the iconic '80s film. In the battle between Killer Klowns and citizens of Crescent Cove, team up and use your wits to harvest humans or save them from the alien invasion! Take on the role of the iconic Killer Klowns – cooperate in a team of three players, utilize unworldly abilities, hunt humans with zany weapons, and plan your alien invasion to harvest the population of Crescent Cove successfully. Fight back as a team of seven brave citizens of Crescent Cove – explore the city for valuable loot and weapons, avoid getting captured by Klowns, and try to survive the alien invasion. Crescent Cove is a sprawling arena for these unique multiplier fights between Klowns and humans – boasting various locations, and various tactical opportunities for both teams. Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game provides a unique approach to hide-and-seek gameplay, customization, PvPvE, and dynamic objectives leading to multiple match results. This game evolves the online horror formula in new ways.

