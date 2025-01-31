Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tripwire Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Killing Floor 3

Killing Floor 3 is Confirmed For Late-March Release

Killing Floor 3 has revealed its official release date for March, as there will also be a Closed Beta session happening in February

Indie game developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive confirmed the release date for Killing Floor 3, as the game will arrive this March. The team confirmed the game will launch on March 25, 2025, as it will be released on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S. Ahead of the game's release, they will be holding a Closed Beta period, which will take place from February 20-24, which you can sign up for on the game's website to take part. Enjoy the latest trailers and info here ahead of both of these events.

Killing Floor 3

The year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

Assemble the ultimate zed extermination squad for frenzied 6-player co-op with full crossplay functionality across all platforms. Skilled specialists can brave the battlefield alone in tense single-player mode. Relentless Zeds: Players will face the most lethal zeds yet. Every enemy has been redesigned with advanced methods of mobility, attack, and re-tuned with smarter AI; making them faster, deadlier, and more strategic than ever.

From flamethrowers to shotguns to katanas, players will have an expansive arsenal at their disposal, fully customizable with hundreds of mods, gadgets, and skills to choose from to fit their unique brand of bloodletting. Dangerous Locations: Players will drop into a variety of treacherous hot zones to contain further spread of the Outbreak. Interactive environments give players dynamic advantages by activating turrets, fans, and other devastating traps.

Players will drop into a variety of treacherous hot zones to contain further spread of the Outbreak. Interactive environments give players dynamic advantages by activating turrets, fans, and other devastating traps. More Gore: The M.E.A.T. System returns to deliver even more realistic carnage. Featuring additional points of dismemberment and persistent blood, the game responds to attacks with gruesome authenticity.

