Kingdom Of Fallen: The Last Stand Confirmed For Mid-May Release

Kingdom Of Fallen: The Last Stand will arrive on Steam next month, as you attempt to survive while finding your missing daughter.

Survive a cursed kingdom to find and save your missing daughter.

Combat fearsome bosses using crafted weapons and resources.

Adjust difficulty with crafting and explore to uncover the truth.

Indie game developer and publisher DigitalSouls have officially given their latest game, Kingdom Of Fallen: The Last Stand, a release date for next month. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a mix of Souls-like and survival mechanics as you search for clues to find your missing daughter in a land filled with incredible bosses. Craft weapons, gain resources, and build for your own survival as you attempt to find her and escape this cursed kingdom. Enjoy the info and trailer as the game arrives on May 15, 2024, on PC via Steam.

Kingdom Of Fallen: The Last Stand

The flames extinguish on a cursed kingdom. No light remains to illuminate your way, your precious memories slowly crumbling before you. As everything is about to end, could this new world be the salvation you seek? Or is it another false image served to you foreshadowing the exile of your soul? On the border between life and death, you are transported to a blighted and unfamiliar land. Your daughter is missing and you can only save her by fighting your way through fearsome bosses. A dead man can't save her, but by gathering all your will to continue living, you might just be able to rescue her and escape this bedeviled realm together.

Stepping Into Darkness : Explore various environments that each have unique resources to mine for better weapons and armors to encourage exploration. Deep dungeons will offer iron ores while beaches will offer flints for different and interesting crafting opportunities.

: Explore various environments that each have unique resources to mine for better weapons and armors to encourage exploration. Deep dungeons will offer iron ores while beaches will offer flints for different and interesting crafting opportunities. Enigmatic Ghouls : Enemies stand in the way of your exploration and range from simple yet deadly Knights to unfathomable wraiths. Bosses are no cakewalk and can take strong engagement with the crafting system to defeat.

: Enemies stand in the way of your exploration and range from simple yet deadly Knights to unfathomable wraiths. Bosses are no cakewalk and can take strong engagement with the crafting system to defeat. Modulate your Difficulty : If you think a boss is too hard, you can go out and craft better equipment, but the player decides what "too hard" means to them. A boss that is too difficult for one player might be just the right level for another.

: If you think a boss is too hard, you can go out and craft better equipment, but the player decides what "too hard" means to them. A boss that is too difficult for one player might be just the right level for another. Fatherhood: Go on a quest to not only answer the questions of how you got into this kingdom, but why it seems to be holding you from reuniting with your daughter. Is any of this real? Is your soul more at risk here than your physical body? What awaits you at the end of this path?

