Kitaria Fables Now Has A September Release Date

PQube revealed this week they finally have a release date for Kitaria Fables both for PC and all three major consoles this September. The game has kind of been teetering on being released for a while now as we waited for the team to finish work on the game, but now we know it will drop on September 2nd, and will also be available for next-gen consoles. You can read more about the game below.

Kitaria Fables is a delightfully cute action adventure RPG with farming and crafting! Enter the cute world of Kitaria and take on the quests of your animal neighbours as they face a rising tide of darkness. Real time combat, exploration and dungeoneering sit alongside farming for provisions and the crafting of weapons and armour, and forging new spells to increase your power. A peaceful land where nature lives in harmony – until now. As the wildlife around Paw Village becomes increasingly aggressive, The Empire has called upon you to investigate and defend its citizens. Make your way to Paw Village to your Uncles home, and from your new base, explore the huge world teaming with wildlife, resources and loot to help you in the long journey ahead.

Wield melee weapons and bows and forge new spells. Kit your loadout in a way which suits your preferred style of battle and craft magic, weapons and armour which compliment your play style. Do your prefer to burn your enemies from a distance, freeze them where they stand, or trust in sword or bow to do your damage? You'll need much more than brute strength and magic to survive the coming darkness. The world of Kitaria is full of resources for you to use to your advantage. Slay monsters for ingredients, plant seeds and tend to your crops for provisions and gather materials and ores to craft more powerful weapons, armour and accessories.

Kitaria Fables is full of friendly (and not so friendly!) citizens. Make yourself known to your neighbours and fulfil their requests. The more you bond with your new friends, the more rewards you will receive as your relationships grow! Kitaria Fables features a local co-op mode with Steam remote-play supported. Team up with a friend, double your firepower and use the freedom of Kitaria Fables' flexible combat system to compliment each other's strengths.