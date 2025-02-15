Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Knights In Tight Spaces

Knights In Tight Spaces Confirms Early March Release Date

Knights In Tight Spaces has confirmed the release date for early March on Steam, as there's still a free demo you can play

Article Summary Knights In Tight Spaces confirmed for March 4, 2025, blending tactical strategies with deck-building mechanics.

Enjoy a free demo on Steam as you await the stylish animated fight sequences in this standalone tactical game.

Recruit and strategize with over 300 cards, exploring a procedural map to unveil a secret society's mysteries.

New players and veterans alike will find countless hours of deckbuilding fun with diverse classes and upgrades.

Indie game developer Ground Shatter and publisher Raw Fury announced they have set an official release date for Knights In Tight Spaces. The game has you playing as a group of knights fending off all sorts of attackers using a combination of tactical strategies and deck-building mechanics in chained-fighting battles. The game was shown off just a few months ago, but it looks like they're ready to go with the full version, as it will arrive on March 4, 2025. For now, you can play a free demo of the game on Steam.

Knights In Tight Spaces

Knights in Tight Spaces is a tactical deckbuilding game in the same universe as Fights in Tight Spaces, the successful game by Ground Shatter. It is a standalone title that sends us back to medieval times, building on the much-loved gameplay in new and dynamic ways, while maintaining the same stylish look-and-feel and thrilling animated fight sequences. Knights in Tight Spaces' battles have a striking and stylish appearance, with strong action-movie visual effects and animations. Fight your way through challenging scenarios packed with enemies, while you vibe with the elegant soundtrack. Winning is not just a matter of playing your best hand, but also learning how to control the environment. You'll have to position your characters carefully around enemies and obstacles, making sure that you keep your tactical advantage. Don't lose sight of your pool of momentum and combo points to release powerful special moves!

Recruit new characters and assemble your party as you travel and reveal new areas in the procedural map, unveiling the mystery of the secret society that has hired you. Discover team-up abilities and experiment with deck combinations. But remember, always be careful with who you choose and who you reject in your team! Friend or foe, sometimes they are just two sides of the same coin. With 300 cards, different classes and gear to equip, and the upgrading system, Knights in Tight Spaces offers you countless hours of deckbuilding fun, whether you are an experienced turn-based tactician or new to the genre.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!