KochiKame: Ryo-san's Billion-yen Beat Announced

The long-running KochiKame manga series is getting a new video game as KochiKame: Ryo-san's Billion-yen Beat was unveiled

Kairosoft and Shueisha Games have confirmed they are making a new video game based on the iconic KochiKame manga series, as they unveiled KochiKame: Ryo-san's Billion-yen Beat. The two companies are celebrating the series' 50th Anniversary of the franchise with an old-school pixel art life simulation title, in which you'll go around doing tasks and interacting with characters from the franchise. All in an effort to save the slowly-dying shopping district. We have more details for you below and the latest trailer here, as we have no confirmed date for the game's release yet.

KochiKame: Ryo-san's Billion-yen Beat

The legendary KochiKame arrives as a simulation game! Transform a struggling shopping district into a thriving metropolis and strike it rich! In this get-rich-quick shopping district simulation, players join Officer Ryotsu Kankichi as he attempts to revitalize a struggling shopping district and build a billion-yen fortune. The game combines Kairosoft's signature addictive management gameplay with the humor and heart of one of Japan's longest-running manga series. Raise funds through gambling and part-time jobs, then construct facilities to grow your empire. As your shopping district flourishes, crowds will flock in and the money will roll in! But watch out—if the Chief catches you slacking off, you're in big trouble!

Build and Manage: Start by earning seed money through gambling and part-time jobs, then construct profitable facilities throughout the shopping district. As the district thrives, more customers arrive and revenue grows—but watch out for the Chief catching you slacking off!

Start by earning seed money through gambling and part-time jobs, then construct profitable facilities throughout the shopping district. As the district thrives, more customers arrive and revenue grows—but watch out for the Chief catching you slacking off! Over 200 Characters: The entire police box crew appears alongside a massive cast of beloved characters from the original manga.

The entire police box crew appears alongside a massive cast of beloved characters from the original manga. Classic Episodes: Experience nostalgic storylines from the series through mini-games and story events that unlock as the shopping district develops.

Experience nostalgic storylines from the series through mini-games and story events that unlock as the shopping district develops. Signature Pixel Art: The world of KochiKame reimagined in Kairosoft's charming retro aesthetic.

