Pioneers of Pagonia Launches Extensive Community Map Editor

With about a month left to go before it launches Version 1.0, Pioneers of Pagonia has been given a new update with a map editor

Article Summary Pioneers of Pagonia introduces a powerful community Map Editor for custom world creation.

Players can craft and share detailed maps, adjusting landscapes, enemies, and resources.

New update arrives ahead of the Version 1.0 release and story campaign on December 11.

Multiplayer co-op, procedural generation, and extensive modding tools boost replayability.

Indie game developer and publisher Envision Entertainment has released another new update for Pioneers of Pagonia, as they have given players a new community Map Editor. This is basically a mod for the game as you'll have the ability to change the landscape in many ways, just another piece of the puzzle for them getting to Version 1.0 on December 11. We have more details and a video from the team here to show it off.

Community Map Editor

Modding fans and virtual builders can now create detailed maps using the in-house tools from award-winning developer Envision Entertainment, allowing everyone to craft their very own Pioneers of Pagonia experiences for themselves, friends, and fellow Pagonians. Trailer Extensive community map editor for Pioneers of Pagonia now available Ingelheim near Frankfurt, Germany – October 30th, 2025 – Ahead of the long-awaited 1.0 release with story campaign on December 11, 2025, on Steam, the last major Early Access update for the economy simulation Pioneers of Pagonia has now been released.

Modding fans and virtual builders can now create detailed maps using the in-house tools from award-winning developer Envision Entertainment, allowing everyone to craft their very own Pioneers of Pagonia experiences for themselves, friends, and fellow Pagonians. All map properties can be modified, from the general layout of each island to landscape types, enemies, and resources, as well as treasures, artifacts, and tasks. All community maps are integrated directly into the game and can be selected in the game menu; the integration has been realized in collaboration with mod.io. Sorting options help players to find islands that suit their preferences.

Pioneers of Pagonia

In a world of countless islands populated with scattered tribes, you build up and manage a thriving community of thousands of inhabitants. Send out your Pioneers to explore untouched soil, find hidden resources, and defend your settlement from life-threatening enemies hiding in the mysterious fog. Enjoy the fantastical and inviting world of Pagonia, where your carefully considered decisions cause thousands of bustling inhabitants to satisfy your orders. Every transport of goods, manufacturing process, and discovery your people make is comprehensible and presented with lovely animations in this ultimate game world simulation. Use your creativity and strategic skills to build a thriving economy! Watch your Pagonians water fields, harvest crops, and produce excellent meals for your population. The more food and housing you provide, the more you increase the number of diligent workers. They will boost your production by working as miners, woodcutters, armor- and weaponsmiths, and many more!

Procedural maps provide endless possibilities and a vast variety of game experiences. Choose your playstyle and create unique islands! Adjust the number of neutral factions, the structure of terrain types and the difficulty of enemies. If you prefer to fully focus on building a village with no enemies at all, simply generate a map without them! Build up your village with your friends. Up to four players can play one faction together without limitations. Any team member may place buildings, paths, send commands or change settings at any time. Thanks to procedurally generated maps, the level of difficulty can be adapted to each player group and mood. Multiplayer games can be saved and continued by any player in your team. Enjoy exploring Pagonia together!

Defend your carefully constructed village from threatening enemies. If you get too close to their border, they will attack you! Plundering Bandits are crafty swordsmen and Scavs compete for your resources and territory! Mythical creatures such as werewolves and ghosts also lurk in the shadows. Send strong military units to defeat werewolves, otherwise they will bite your Pagonians and turn them into one of their own! With a powerful economy, you will be able to defeat the dangers that lie in wait for you. Set out into the mysterious fog and expand your territory to find scattered tribes, new land, and hidden secrets of Pagonia! Your mission is to help neutral tribes by trading valuable resources, discovering mythical artifacts, and finding your lost people. You have reached your goal once you explored the whole island, defeated enemies, and united everyone who was lost.

