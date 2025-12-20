Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1C Game Studios, Korea. IL-2 Series

Korea. IL-2 Series Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Korea. IL-2 Series, as we get a better look at the gameplay and many of the features from the era

Article Summary Watch the new Korea. IL-2 Series gameplay trailer and see 1950s combat aircraft in action

Experience realistic aerial dogfights with intricate systems on eight legendary jet and piston planes

Discover a massive 440x440km map with detailed cities, airfields, and VR support for total immersion

Manage your crew, supplies, and aircraft while participating in large-scale air raids and missions

It's been over a year since we heard anything substantial about Korea. IL-2 Series. But this week, 1C Game Studios dropped a new gameplay trailer showing off more of the title. The trailer, which you can check out here, shows off a good two minutes' worth of footage of different planes from the era, aerial dogfights, and a bunch of 1950s designs that will put you back in The Korean War. Enjoy the trailer above as the game still has no release window.

Korea. IL-2 Series

Sometimes referred to as The Forgotten War, this conflict marked a pivotal moment not only in aerial combat history, but in the history of international conflicts. The Korean War marked the first time jet engines served alongside their piston-powered counterparts and also signaled the end of close-quarters combat, as later on missile technology would greatly expand the engagement airspace. To this day, nearly 75 years later, no peace treaty has been signed by opposing forces. To encapsulate the gravity of soaring into this perilous battle, the developers have accounted for historical data, technical achievements, and the latest gameplay technology to deliver an accurate representation of this important era in aviation.

Rise to the next level of flight combat simulators. Fly eight legendary aircraft such as the F-86A Sabre and MiG-15, with major systems intricately modeled inside and out, visible for better or worse, such as when taking damage. Immerse yourself further with options to exit and enter the cockpit, where you can pilot using your own flight controllers and gamepads. Revised radio communications and command systems help relay messages, while intelligent sortie recording keeps a close eye on your performance. To top it all off, the game features VR compatibility for an unparalleled, immersive experience. Staying true to its legacy, Korea will once again push the boundaries of realistic flight simulation. The game features a cutting-edge physically based rendering (PBR) DirectX graphics renderer, offering breathtaking landscapes filled with detailed, visible landmarks—both natural and man-made. Players can explore cities, rivers, and airfields within a vast 440x440km airspace, enhancing the immersive experience.

In addition to aerial combat, players will have hands-on responsibilities like managing personnel, supplies, and their aircraft, mirroring real-life wartime duties. You'll face various missions, from joining large-scale air raids to defending your people and planes. Whether it's naval units, ground units like infantry squads, or meticulously recreated aircraft such as the Tu-2 and B-29 bombers, you'll have a wide range of challenges. Thanks to advanced technology, air raids are now larger and more immersive than ever before, with better rendering of large groups.

