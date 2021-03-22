Team17 Partners With Void Interactive To Release Ready Or Not

Team17 announced this morning that they have partnered with Void Interactive to release their debut game, Ready Or Not. The game itself is an intense SWAT-like response title where you will be put in the thick of things having to breach and clear objectives to save people and stop whoever is causing the chaos within from harming anyone. The devs went to great lengths to recreate the realism behind these kinds of encounters so that everything feels like a real SWAT situation. We got more info on the game below, but the company did not give a release window as to when it would be coming out into Early Access.

Ready Or Not is an intense, tactical, first-person shooter that depicts a modern-day world in which SWAT police units are called to defuse hostile and confronting situations. VOID interactive has consulted with police teams globally to create rules of engagement and a scoring system that are both challenging and realistic. In order to push the bar further with realism, Ready Or Not models ballistic penetration, ricochet, kevlar and plate dynamics, as well as projectile expansion and momentum. Explore a deep and involved weapon handling and player maneuvering system, geared towards providing officers with an unprecedented level of control over their situational effectiveness. Ready Or Not utilizes a simple and organic control scheme which won't have players fumbling around, forgetting dozens of key bindings. Organize an approach and strategize through floor plans and mission briefs, then execute the mission in real time. Officers can decide to deploy with items such as ballistic shields, door rams, tactical ladders, and much more. Swat units can also choose to enlist personnel to assist with the situation, including sniper teams and negotiators. Bring order to chaos online with friends through a tactical cooperative experience, lead a crack team of AI-driven swat members in a solo, story-rich campaign, or battle a rogue organization in a fierce and competitive multiplayer environment. With access to over 60 unique items, players are given the tools to tackle any situation. The right combination of weapon optics, muzzle modifications, magazine types and foregrip variations gives an officer the edge in combat. Alternatively, load up with plates and heavy armor to prevent a quick end, at the expense of agility. Officers can also personalize their unit with team-specific patches and uniforms.