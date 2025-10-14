Posted in: Games, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Mob Entertainment, Poppy Playtime, Spark Universe

Poppy Playtime Arrives In Minecraft As Special Add-On

Several characters from Poppy Playtime have made their way into Minecraft with a special add-on available through the marketplace

Article Summary Poppy Playtime DLC brings Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, and more to Minecraft via the marketplace

Special add-on introduces unique monster behaviors and survival encounters inspired by the horror game

Players can unlock GrabPack abilities like grappling, shocking, burning, and leaping across the world

Set includes five wearable Persona items themed after Poppy Playtime favorites for character customization

Mob Entertainment has teamed with Spark Universe to bring several characters from the horror franchise Poppy Playtime over to Minecraft in an all-new DLC. Players now have access to Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, CatNap, Doey the Doughman, and The Doctor, as part of a new pack of content called the Huggy & Friends Add-On and persona items, which can be found in the Minecraft Marketplace. That's really all there is to the pack, there's not a lot of bonus content or game-changing aspects to it. If anything, it's as if the game has added some reskinned enemies to the landscape that now look like a particular franchise is haunting you around every corner. We have more details about it below from the team, as it is currently on sale for 990 Minecoins on the marketplace.

Minecraft – Huggy & Friends Add-On

It's time to bring the toys from Poppy's world into your own. Grab a Playtime Co. GrabPack and try to survive Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, CatNap, and The Doctor — or make friends with Doey and the Smiling Critters! The headline feature, the Huggy & Friends Add-On (990 Minecoins), transforms Minecraft into a suspense-filled playground. Each monster has its own behavior and encounter loop, from Huggy's constant pursuit to Mommy Long Legs' sinister games, CatNap's dreamlike presence, The Doctor's surveillance tactics, and Doey's unsettling switch from friend to foe.

Players who survive these threats can earn powerful GrabPack hands, unlocking abilities like grappling, shocking, burning, and leaping across the world. Along the way, they may encounter the eerie Smiling Critters, loyal companions who fight alongside players and provide unique effects. To round out the release, a set of five Persona items introduce wearable cosmetics based on Poppy Playtime favorites, including the GrabPack, Huggy Wuggy Head, Kissy Missy Head, DogDay Pajamas, and CatNap Pajamas.

