Kristala Unveils New Trailer With Early Access Release Date

Astral Clocktower Studios revealed a new trailer for their upcoming feline-centric game Kristala, along with a date for Early Access.

Article Summary Astral Clocktower Studios announces 'Kristala' Early Access on June 6.

Engage in intense combat, parkour, and exploration in the world of Ailur.

Customize your feline warrior with various fur patterns, clans, and classes.

Use the environment and magical abilities to battle mutated monsters.

Indie game developer and publisher Astral Clocktower Studios dropped a new trailer for Kristala today, along with the news of the game's Early Access release date. Along with showing off more of their action-oriented feline RPG, the team confirmed the game will arrive on June 6 via Steam for you to play in a limited capacity while they're still working on it. Enjoy the trailer!

Kristala

Embark on an epic journey featuring challenging combat, acrobatic parkour, and exploration through the vast world of Ailur and it's clan lands to uncover a detailed story. Become the role of a fledgling feral warrior who must master the magic of the ancient sacred Kristals by proving themselves worth of the ancient Raksaka warriors, the most powerful warriors in all of Ailur and the governing body for the feline beings who live there, the Anagativa.

Avoid damage by blocking, dashing/rolling + deflecting attacks. Win battles by combining light + heavy attacks, utilizing multiple weapon abilities, and the casting of spells. Regenerate Mana by engaging in melee combat. Use multiple means for attack on the various mutated monsters living in Ailur such as utilizing traversal for aerial assassinations, using your cat-like abilities to sneak up on enemies using stealth, taking them on up-front with your weapons, and using your vast magical abilities. Use Ailur's environment to your advantage by swinging on tree branches, wall-jumping, climbing, balancing on tightropes, running along rooftops, and crawling on all-fours to sneak your way through small openings.

Customize your feline using Kristala's character customization menu that allows you to choose from a vast variety of fur patterns in various fur lengths as well as choosing your clan origin, which determines your character's eye color and the magic type you will use throughout the game. You will also choose your class, which determines your weapon, armor, and starting stat loadouts. You can develop your feline character as you play through a combo of leveling up stats, magic, and feline abilities all adaptive to your play-style.

