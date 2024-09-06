Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kvark, Latest Past, Perun Creative

Kvark Confirmed For PC Release In Early October

After being in Early Access for over a year, Kvark will finally be getting a proper release date on PC, as it will arrive in October.

Fast-paced gameplay features a range of weapons, diverse enemies, and intricate puzzles.

Explore interactive levels and uncover hidden notepads to reveal the intriguing story.

Experience nostalgic retro graphics and a strong "just-one-more-level" vibe for hours of fun.

Indie game developer Latest Past and publisher Perun Creative have confirmed an official release date for the game Kvark. The game has been out in Early Access since June 2023, but after 15 months of being in an active development state with a playable build, the full version of the game is on the way. You can check out the latest trailer above as it arrives on October 3, 2024, for PC, with a console release happening at a later date to be determined.

Kvark

Congratulations, valued future employee, on your decision to interview for a position of [REDACTED] at Kvark! We commend you on your impeccable decision-making skills, which will reflect positively on your overall assessment. While you wait for your complimentary lunch of dill cream sauce, dumplings, and exactly 110 grams of what is most assuredly a beef sirloin steak, we have prepared a short presentation for you on what you can expect from working at our facility… apart from the sense of pride and accomplishment that you are helping to secure the nation and advance the humankind!

Here at Kvark, we take security very seriously. Our mining, production, and research facilities are guarded 24/7 by highly trained security personnel with access to a wide array of weapons tools to help them deal with any unexpected situations, ranging from riots incited by imperialist infiltrators to [REDACTED]. Rest assured that we take every precaution possible to make sure that these dangerous, double-barreled, and even explosive weapons tools do not end up in your wrong hands.

Fast-paced fights with a plethora of weapons, from wrenches to grenades, bazookas, and the iconic EK-48.

Uniquely designed, diverse, and challenging enemies that require swift tactics and weapon swapping, quick thinking, and constant movement.

An intriguing story told through hidden notepads that the player must find to reveal.

Search for suspicious substances that may help you with your efforts.

Simple to intricate puzzles that the player will have to solve to progress.

Detailed, interactive levels that reward players willing to explore with hidden Easter eggs, secrets, and achievements.

Stylized retro graphics that bring old-school gaming nostalgia.

A strong "just-one-more-level" vibe and loads of explosive fun!

