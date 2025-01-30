Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Legacy: Steel & Sorcery, Notorious Studios

Legacy: Steel & Sorcery Releases Early Access Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Legacy: Steel & Sorcery as the game will be released into Early Access a couple of weeks from now

Article Summary Watch the Early Access trailer for Legacy: Steel & Sorcery, releasing on February 12, 2025.

Engage in PvPvE action with unique fantasy classes in this third-person RPG.

Level up characters and unlock new abilities in solo or team adventures.

Experience dynamic combat where environment and gear impact every battle.

Indie game developer and publisher Notorious Studios have released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming game, Legacy: Steel & Sorcery. The team has already announced the game will drop into Early Access on February 12, 2025, for PC via Steam. This trailer basically shows off what you'll encounter in the game when it does come out, as you can see a lot of awesome things, but it also acknowledges that it's not quite finished yet. Enjoy the trailer!

Legacy : Steel & Sorcery

Legacy: Steel & Sorcery is a third-person action PvPvE RPG featuring distinctive fantasy classes. Go on adventures solo or with friends to search for treasures, level up, and defeat any who stand in your way. Combat has been designed from the ground up for PvP. Feel the impact of your attacks and use your abilities to carve out the flow of battle. Quick decisions and precision are necessary to win. In the wilds, the spoils go to the victor. The world is more real when everyone's hard-earned loot is on the line. Victories are savored while defeat hardens resolve. Respite awaits behind the stone walls of the city. Fortify your elixirs and armaments at shops. Rest in your private room at the inn, organize your stash, and cook a meal for the next adventure.

Go on solo adventures, or bolster your strength with up to two other friends.

Actively dodge, block, sprint, attack, and cast when you engage in combat.

Level up each character to unlock new abilities and traits.

The world is part of combat. Warriors can charge through walls and hurl boulders, while priests can levitate over dangers and away from enemies. Each class has unique ways in which they interact with the environment.

Improve your reputation with vendors to craft the most impressive gear and get them to sell you the best stuff.

Upgrade your permanent lodging with higher-quality furnishings. Better amenities mean more benefits on your adventures.

Embark on quests for unique rewards and much-needed supplies.

Experience a community-wide fresh start when major updates reset progression and deliver new content and gameplay changes.

