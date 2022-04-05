LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Releases The Launch Trailer

You may have heard that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out this week, and with it, we now have the official launch trailer. This is basically your final glimpse into the game before you head off and get it on either PC or one of the three major consoles (including next-gen). We've already played the game a bit, with a review coming out later today, and we can say this is probably the most in-depth LEGO title you'll play to date, as they retell and reimagine the classic LEGO Star Wars titles from all three trilogies brick-by-brick. Enjoy the trailer below!

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can traverse space using the galaxy map on their holoprojector to chart their course through the saga, progressively unlocking planets to explore along the way. During space travel, players may engage in aerial encounters against enemy ships, piloting legendary vehicles like the Millennium Falcon, Imperial TIE fighters, Rebel X-wings, and many more. Once reaching their destination, players can choose to either continue onwards through the main story or explore and discover exciting quests and puzzles within the galaxy.

Exploration rewards players as they uncover Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across a range of character classes, including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid. Play as iconic characters like Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8, Leia, Yoda, Boba Fett, Darth Maul, Poe Dameron and over 300 more unlockable characters from across all nine films in free play mode to create fun, new adventures. Whether it's the jungle moon of Ajan Kloss, the city-covered planet of Coruscant, the idyllic grassy hills of Naboo, or the desert dunes of Jakku, the LEGO Star Wars galaxy is available to discover and play in.