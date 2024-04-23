Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flow Studio, Len's Island

Len's Island Reveals Content Roadmap For Early Access

Those waiting for the full release of Len’s Island now have an idea of what's to come as the devs released a new roadmap to get there.

Article Summary Flow Studio releases roadmap for Len's Island, full release set for Q3 2024.

New Camera Orbiting update allows 360 views and enhances immersion in gameplay.

Questing update now live, introducing tutorials, quests, and a new Collections page.

Frozen Lands update to bring new biomes, dungeons, and advanced gear by May's end.

Indie game developer and publisher Flow Studio has a plan for the full release of Len's Island, as the game will be out near the end of 2024. The team revealed a new roadmap for content as the game is in Early Access, with all of it building to the eventual Version 1.0 release happening in Q3 2024. We have that map and the developer notes below, as you'll start seeing content over the next few months slowly improving the game over time.

Len's Island – Early Access Roadmap

Kicking things off is the highly requested Camera Orbiting update, which grants players more control over the Len's Island camera than ever before. Flow Studio is excited to introduce such a massive change to Len's Island driven by the community feedback. Players will now have the ability to orbit the camera and zoom in and out freely throughout gameplay offering a more immersive experience. Zoom in when talking to villagers, zoom out to find your way around the cave network, and orbit the camera to get a 360 view of all the islands. In addition, screenshot mode has been reworked into a free flying camera to allow for more creative freedom.

The Questing update, which is out now alongside Camera Orbiting, is perfect for newcomers and veterans alike. This update will add a new starter tutorial, including a set of quests to help players get started in Len's Island. The update will also add a new Questing page that features a list of optional quests for you to complete – all of which vary in difficulty. These quests yield an assortment of different rewards, from new collectible décor, XP, and even rare item skins just to name a few. Likewise, a new Collections page will be added to the Compendium, allowing for players to easily track their unlocked progress in the game.

Finally, Flow Studio is hard at work on the large-scale Frozen Lands update, which is inching closer to its release at the end of May. This update will include a massive expansion to the Len's Island world that will introduce several new biomes bursting with content. Frozen Lands will up the ante with a brand new tier of dungeons including a fresh boss and enemy encampments that surge over the new arctic world. You can look forward to collecting advanced armor and weapon sets as well as unlocking a range of new farming and machinery items!

