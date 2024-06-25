Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Let's School, Pathea Games, PM Studios

Let's School Receives A Console Release Date For Mid-July

Pathea Games PM Studios have confirmed the full console release date for Let's School, as the game will arrive on all three platforms in July

Article Summary Pathea Games and PM Studios set Let's School console release for July 16.

Educational simulator arrives on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Build, manage, and customize your school in the ultimate headmaster sim.

Experience Let's School in career mode or unleash creativity in Sandbox mode.

Indie game developer Pathea Games and publisher PM Studios have a console release date for their educational simulator title, Let's School. The game has already been released on PC, giving players the chance to build a school up the way they see fit. Now console players will get that same opportunity as they ill get the full version on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on July 16. Along with the news came a brand new trailer for the game, which you can check out above, as we have more info about it below.

Let's School

In Let's School, players construct and run their own educational establishments acting as an all-powerful principal/headteacher. Players have all the tools they need to construct buildings in any form they wish, craft curriculums to fit a range of different subjects, hire, and fire teachers, adopt pets to improve school life, prevent sudden frog outbreaks, catch students before they 'accidentally' set the school on fire, mastermind after-school clubs and customize absolutely everything from school decor to logos emblazoned on uniforms. Players have the ultimate freedom to run their school as they see fit and have all the tools available to them guide students from mediocrity to academic achievement… or not.

All budding headmasters are introduced to Let's School various features step-by-step in the objective-based career mode which has over a dozen scenarios to conquer each with their own detailed missions and side objectives. If that sounds too structured, players are also free to unleash their creative side with no limits in Sandbox mode where they can build their school in any form or function they see fit. Pathea has developed each console version of Let's School to be fully playable on controller with its own bespoke user interface, optimized gamepad controls and gameplay tweaks. All these improvements ensure that the management is just as enjoyable on the couch as it is using a mouse and keyboard.

