Mega Audino Finally Enters Pokémon GO For a Raid Day

You will be able to earn Mega Audino Energy to Mega Evolve your own Audino by completing Mega Audino Raids during a new Pokémon GO event.

Article Summary Join the Mega Audino Raid Day on April 5, 2025, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. local time in Pokémon GO.

Earn Mega Energy and encounter Shiny Audino in Mega Raids for the first time ever in the game.

Enjoy special bonuses like extra Raid Passes and Stardust by participating in the event.

Purchase event tickets for increased rewards, including more XP, Stardust, and Rare Candy XL.

Mega Audino will debut in Mega Raids this month in Pokémon GO during a special one-day event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Mega Audino Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Mega Audino will be in Mega Raids for the first time. This means you will able to earn Mega Energy for your own Audino by defeating Mega Audino in Raids. New attack: Starting with the event and continuing afterwards, Audino will be able to learn the Charged Attack Moonblast: Trainer Battles: 110 power Gyms and raids: 130 power

Mega Audino will be in Mega Raids for the first time. This means you will able to earn Mega Energy for your own Audino by defeating Mega Audino in Raids. Event bonuses: The Remote Raid Pass limit has been increased to 20 from Friday, April 4, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six). Increased chance of encountering Shiny Audino from Mega Raids. Note that past Raid Day events have seen the rate as solid as one in ten encounters. Free Timed Research: Complete the Timed Research to earn the following rewards and bonuses. 10,000 Stardust 1,000 additional Stardust for completing a Raid Battle for a total of 2,000 Stardust (3,000 Stardust with the event ticket) And more!

Event Ticket: For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14) Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic notes: These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. local time.

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses:

