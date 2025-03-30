Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, tauros

Paldean Tauros Arrives in Pokémon GO As a Regional Spawn

The new Stunning Styles event brings a focus to regional Pokémon including the newly released Paldean Tauros as well as Shellos.

Article Summary Discover Paldean Tauros, now a regional spawn, in Pokémon GO's Stunning Styles event!

Catch various Breeds of Paldean Tauros: Combat, Blaze, and Aqua, across global regions.

Enjoy boosted spawns, Shiny chances, and themed Field Research during the event.

Join Raids for Espurr, Rockruff, Decidueye, and Paldean Tauros to expand your collection.

Paldeon Tauros will be introduced as a regional species in Pokémon GO, but you may still be able to get all of its Breeds. Let's take a look at the details of its arrival in the Stunning Styles event.

Here's what's happening for the Stunning Styles event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, April 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, April 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Paldean Tauros debuts in its various Breeds as a regional species: Combat Breed Paldean Tauros (Iberian Peninsula) Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros (Eastern Hemisphere) Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros (Western Hemisphere)

Paldean Tauros debuts in its various Breeds as a regional species: Wild Spawns: Castform (can be Shiny), Sunny Form Castform (can be Shiny), Rainy Form Castform (can be Shiny), Snowy Form Castform (can be Shiny), Plant Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Sandy Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), and Trash Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny). Castform will appear more frequently in their respective weather conditions.

Castform (can be Shiny), Sunny Form Castform (can be Shiny), Rainy Form Castform (can be Shiny), Snowy Form Castform (can be Shiny), Plant Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Sandy Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), and Trash Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny). Castform will appear more frequently in their respective weather conditions. Event bonuses: 2× XP for catching Pokémon Increased chance to encounter Shiny West Sea Shellos and Shiny East Sea Shellos in their respective regions. Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available. PokéStop Showcases

Raids: One-Star Raids: West Sea Shellos (Western Hemisphere), East Sea Shellos (Eastern Hemisphere), Espurr, and Rockruff. All can be Shiny. Three-Star Raids: Decidueye (can be Shiny), Hisuian Decidueye (can be Shiny), and Paldean Tauros in their respective regions. Because it is in Raids, keep an eye out for those Remote Raids!

Research: Multiple new questlines and updates to current ones are coming: Might and Mastery Special Research: The next installment of the Seasonal Special Research story will be available to all Trainers beginning at the start of the event. Trainers can complete tasks to earn Golden Razz Berries, Kubfu Candy, encounters with event-themed Pokémon, and more! You can claim this Special Research at no cost from Tuesday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. local time. Special Research Story: A Striking Shadow: If you missed Pokémon GO Fest 2025, this is how you get your Marshadow. Niantic writes: The Special Research story A Striking Shadow will be available to all Trainers for free starting April 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time! Trainers who complete the Special Research will earn an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Marshadow. This Special Research will not expire, so you'll be able to complete it at your own pace! If you have already accessed the Pokémon GO Fest 2024–exclusive Special Research, completing this new Special Research will award you Marshadow Candy instead. Free Timed Research: 10 Kubfu Candy Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Clamperl, Espurr, and Morpeko One additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon after completing the Timed Research Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon after completing the Timed Research And more! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Paid Timed Research fore $2 USD: Four Premium Battle Passes One Lucky Egg One Star Piece Encounters with West Sea Shellos, East Sea Shellos, and Espurr And more! Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Multiple new questlines and updates to current ones are coming:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!