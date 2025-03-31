Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Argonaut Games, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

Croc Legend Of The Gobbos Remaster Launches This Wednesday

An iconic '90s title makes a comeback as Croc Legend Of The Gobbos has been remastered for PC and all three major consoles

Article Summary Experience the remastered Croc Legend Of The Gobbos launching on PC and major consoles April 2, 2025.

Croc's adventure features 45 levels across five diverse worlds filled with enemies and epic bosses.

Enjoy enhanced HD graphics, modern controls, and retro modes for a nostalgic 1990s gaming feel.

Explore a digital museum with development insights and rare materials about the game's creation.

Argonaut Games has brought back one of their original games, as a remastered version of Croc Legend of the Gobbos will be released this week. Originally released in 1997 at the height of the 3D polygon era of gaming, the crocodile-centric platformer was a standout title on the original PlayStation and SEGA Dreamcast. Now, nearly 30 years after its original development, the company got together with many of the original team members who worked on the game to give it a proper remaster. Youc an check out the trailer and info about it here, as it will be released on PC via GOG, as well as all three major consoles on April 2, 2025.

Croc Legend of the Gobbos

Croc Legend of the Gobbos is the heartwarming journey of an endearing, humble little crocodile equipped with only his iconic backpack and a wiggly butt as he platforms his way across a series of unique worlds by running, jumping, climbing, swimming and tail spinning on his quest to rescue his adopted family of Gobbos from the grasp of the evil sorcerer Baron Dante and his impish Dantini hordes. With its broad appeal and groundbreaking creativity, the original game quickly became a multi-million selling platforming classic, and while the Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster delivers an authentic gameplay experience that transports players back to the golden age of gaming, it also introduces a roster of modern updates including enhanced HD graphics, modern control mechanics with an updated camera, and retro video modes to recreate the gaming experience that charmed us in the 1990s.

Dive into a beautifully recreated world filled with vibrant colors, captivating landscapes, and playful challenges which will ignite your imagination. The Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster offers an authentic blend of nostalgia and modern gameplay, ensuring a gaming experience that pays homage to the original while inviting a new generation to discover its timeless magic. The game features 45 levels packed with enemies and bosses, spread across 5 different worlds including volcanoes, ice glaciers, underwater caves and even more…

With the cooperation of many of the original team members, Argonaut Games spent over a year tracking down a treasure trove of long-lost development materials in order to create a painstakingly curated digital museum featuring concept character and level designs, animation tests, game design documents, rare promotional merchandise, pre-release mixes of the iconic Croc soundtrack, and also created a series of documentary interviews with many of the contributors to Croc's development. The Crocipedia is the perfect way for superfans and game historians alike to take a deep dive into the creative process behind the game and uncover the stories that helped shape Croc's journey to become a gaming Legend.

