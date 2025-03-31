Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Civilization VII, Firaxis Games, Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Civilization VII Rolls Out New Update With More Variety

Civilization VII has a new update available right now, providing map generation, renaming options, UI improvements, and more

2K Games and Firaxis Games have released a new update for Sid Meier's Civilization VII, as Update 1.1.1. provides a bit of variety and improvements. Included in this are several UI additions, including the highly-requested Restart Button, allowing you to go back a few turns ina new game in case whatever you started turns out to be just the worst. We have more details below as the update is live.

Civilization VII – Update 1.1.1

Map Generation

As we work to add some more flavor and variety to maps in Civ VII, we've added in a brand new start position option as the default, called Standard. This option is closer to what players will remember from Civilization VI – where continents have a bit more variety and are less predictable. The existing start position method is now called Balanced, and can be selected again at any point in Advanced Options. Balanced will remain the default option in Multiplayer games. We have plenty more planned for map variety, generation, and new maps (including larger maps) so stay posted, and keep letting us know what you want to see!

Settlement and Commander Renaming

Your creativity has no bounds – and now the same applies to your Settlement and Commander Unit names! You can now choose to rename them by clicking the pen icon in the upper right hand corner of their menus. Whether you're roleplaying a historical empire, naming cities after your best friends, or for the utilitarians among us – naming things functionally based on their status and benefits – we hope you enjoy the freedom to choose!

UI Improvements

We're adding polish (no, not the Jadwiga kind – the UI kind)! With 1.1.1, we've made several UI changes as a part of an ongoing effort to improve the UI in-game. Here are a few highlights:

Improve Unit Flag and Health Bar Visibility: We've made even MORE health bar readability improvements – now visible in the Unit panel! We've also increased the weight on Settlement health bars to make them stand out more from the surrounding buildings.

We've made even MORE health bar readability improvements – now visible in the Unit panel! We've also increased the weight on Settlement health bars to make them stand out more from the surrounding buildings. Improved Plot Tooltips: We've improved the tooltip on plots to include how many Specialists are assigned, and are still possible to assign.

New "District Under Attack" notification: You're now alerted when your District's under attack with a notification – which we hope means less surprises when you go to check up on your Settlements.

New Trade Lens and Ability to Send Merchants from Lens: You can now see your available trade routes by triggering a new lens on/off via the Lens panel! You can also send Merchants directly to Cities from the panel in any Age, but remember, in those earlier Ages you still have to start the route when you get there.

Restart Button: Re-rollers rejoice! We've added a new restart button that can be used within the first few turns of a new game, to restart the map with your exact same game settings and civ/leader choices. Note that restart will not be available in certain situations – like when you've already undergone an Age transition or during a network multiplayer game.

