Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny

Destiny 2: Heresy Act III Has Launched This Week

Destiny 2: Heresy Act III has been launched, bringing with it a ton of new conmtent, as well as some crossover content we didn't expect

Article Summary Destiny 2: Heresy Act III brings new storylines, Exotic gear, and challenging missions to explore.

Set sail with Destiny 2-themed cosmetics in Sea of Thieves crossover, including class-themed ships.

Brawlhalla crossover introduces Guardians as playable characters with exclusive gear and companions.

Upcoming Rite of the Nine event promises new dungeon challenges; PvP mode Heavy Metal on the horizon.

Bungie released the latest update for Destiny 2 a couple of days ago, bringing with it Heresy Act III and a number of other surprising content additions. First off, Heresy continues in what we assume might be the last act, but who the hell knows as this thing still has some steam left in it, as you're getting new story content, new Artifact mods, updated encounters in the Nether and Court of Blades, the new Exotic Barrow-Dyad Submachine Gun, the reprised Sunless Cell strike, and other surprises on the Dreadnaught. For some of these things, you'll need to complete the Derealize Mission and earn the Chosen Path Triumph by 9:59 AM PT on May 6. We have more details about the content below, which includes a few crossovers you didn't expect.

Destiny 2: Heresy Act III

Guardians can now sail the high seas with Destiny 2 flair in the shared-world pirate adventure, Sea of Thieves. The new Lightbearer items bring a host of new Destiny-inspired cosmetics that let you represent your class in style. Jump aboard Hunter, Warlock, and Titan-themed ships, complete with Collector's cosmetics and a Ship's Crest. You'll also find a selection of weapons and a costume set to level up your look as you take on your next high-seas adventure.

Separately, the Brawlhalla: Guardians Crossover Event is now live, bringing playable Hunter, Titan, and Warlock crossover characters adorned with classic armor and weapons like Ace of Spades, Synthoceps, and Winterbite. Guardians looking to upgrade their experience in Brawlhalla can also grab bundle-exclusive Ghost Companions and the iconic Gjallarhorn. Moments of Triumph is still ongoing in Destiny 2, celebrating Guardians' accomplishments throughout the year of The Final Shape. Open to all, players can complete Triumphs across various activities to earn exclusive rewards and the MMXXIV Title, available for a limited time.

Coming soon for all players, the Rite of the Nine event introduces unique dungeon challenges and offers refreshed dungeon weapons with a distinctive Nine-themed design. Also dropping soon will be the new vehicle-based PvP mode, Heavy Metal, letting players battle using Destiny 2's Brigs and Drakes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!