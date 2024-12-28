Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doghowl Games, Level Zero: Extraction

Level Zero: Extraction Receives New Update in Early Access

Level Zero: Extraction has received a new update in Early Access this month, the biggest one for the game since it launched in August

Article Summary Discover the biggest update for Level Zero: Extraction with new solo mode and improved gameplay mechanics.

Unlock powerful guns quicker and enjoy an overhauled progression system for faster rewarding experiences.

Participate in weekend events with unique goals, earning traders' reputation rapidly in Level Zero: Extraction.

Explore new weapons, grenade types, and syringes while enjoying balanced Mercs vs Aliens PvP gameplay.

Indie game developer Doghowl Games and publisher tinyBuild Games dropped a new update for Level Zero: Extraction this month, as the game is sitting in Early Access. This update is the biggest one for the game since the August launch into EA, as they have provided a new mode, new weapons, weekly events, a ton of mechanical improvements, and more. We have more details on the update below as it's now live in the game.

Level Zero: Extraction – December 2024 Update

Solo Mode: 9 Mercs, 1 Alien;

9 Mercs, 1 Alien; Movement & Gunplay Improvements: Merc animations rework, better feedback while shooting and swapping items, less jarring aiming, and more;

Merc animations rework, better feedback while shooting and swapping items, less jarring aiming, and more; Faster Access to Weapons: Pistol as a starter weapon instead of the Nail Gun, military-grade guns now unlock significantly faster;

Pistol as a starter weapon instead of the Nail Gun, military-grade guns now unlock significantly faster; Progression Overhaul: After the server wipe, you will spend way less time grinding for new weapons. Get into more gunfights and get your blood pumping!

After the server wipe, you will spend way less time grinding for new weapons. Get into more gunfights and get your blood pumping! Weekly Events: Every weekend, expect a new in-game event with unique mechanics and goals to earn traders' reputation quicker;

Every weekend, expect a new in-game event with unique mechanics and goals to earn traders' reputation quicker; Mercs vs Aliens PvP Balance Pass: We want to ensure merc-alien confrontations are fair and fun while staying challenging for both parties. Check out the full patch notes for more details on light damage overhaul, new Alien respawn time, reworked cooldowns, and more;

We want to ensure merc-alien confrontations are fair and fun while staying challenging for both parties. Check out the full patch notes for more details on light damage overhaul, new Alien respawn time, reworked cooldowns, and more; New Guns: SKAR-R 7.62, Tryzub, SMGs, sniper rifle , and more;

SKAR-R 7.62, Tryzub, SMGs, sniper rifle , and more; New Grenade Types: Incendiary and Smoke;

Incendiary and Smoke; New Syringe Types: Find out what effects they provide!

Find out what effects they provide! Merc Rewards for Killing Aliens: Aliens will drop sellable resources;

Aliens will drop sellable resources; Alien Rewards for Killing Mercs: Get a cut of your prey's total inventory value;

Get a cut of your prey's total inventory value; Improved Tutorial/Onboarding: It's now easier to understand how to play LZE;

It's now easier to understand how to play LZE; Numerous Bug Fixes: Hundreds of bug fixes over the past few months;

Hundreds of bug fixes over the past few months; Ongoing Client & Server Optimization: Better framerates and hitreg;

Better framerates and hitreg; More updates are coming soon, including the much-anticipated Mutations system for the Alien Monster class, set to launch later this month.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!