Life Is Strange: Reunion Will Be Released This March

Life Is Strange: Reunion was announced this week, bringing about the latest entry to the Life Is Strange saga later this Spring

Square Enix and Deck Nine Games revealed the latest entry in the Life Is Strange saga, as Life Is Strange: Reunion will be released this March. This is a brand-new full-length adventure that brings back Max and Chloe for one more story that involves choosing the right path in life to prevent a series of terrible events from coming to fruition. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on March 26, 2026, for PC and consoles.

Life Is Strange: Reunion

In Life Is Strange: Reunion, players will once again visit Caledon University, where Max Caulfield works as a photography teacher. Returning from a weekend away, Max finds her beloved Caledon ablaze, as a raging inferno destroys the hallowed grounds and ends the lives of Max's friends, students and faculty alike. Max only escapes the devastation due to her Rewind power – returning from the original Life Is Strange – a supernatural ability that lets her reverse time. Jumping back in time through a selfie, Max now has just three days to work out how the fire began. Can she make the most of her second chance to prevent this fiery disaster?

That's when Chloe Price arrives at Caledon, much to Max's surprise: a shocking repercussion of Max's merging of the timelines at the end of Life Is Strange: Double Exposure. Haunted by nightmares of a past she never lived, and with her grip on reality unravelling, Chloe needs Max's help. For the very first time in the series, players can play as both Max and Chloe in the same game, alternating between their different perspectives as the story unfolds.

Players will use Max's Rewind power to undo and redo decisions, change the course of conversations and manipulate the environment to solve four-dimensional puzzles, and use Chloe's Backtalk ability, quick wits, and take-no-prisoners attitude to sway key suspects – and go where Max can't. This game builds on all the character-led, grounded storytelling for which the Life Is Strange series is known, with meaningful choices that affect the outcome of a dramatic and surprising narrative – all culminating in an epic climax that serves as a finale to the Max and Chloe saga.

