Limited Run Games Announces Book Publishing Imprint "Press Run"

Limited Run Games announced this week that they have started a brand new book publishing imprint they're calling Press Run. The new wing of the company will be led by former games journalists Jeremy Parish and Jared Petty, as they will be pushing out new, high-quality books on video games and other game-related topics on a monthly basis. Some of which have already been released previously and are now back in print, which fits perfectly with Limited Run's motif. We have the latest set of books that have launched with the company for you to check out.

Limited Run: The Complete Run Vol. I – 2015-16

The first volume in an ongoing series that will be an essential companion for game collectors and Limited Run Games fans alike. The Complete Run offers a comprehensive overview of the company's growing catalog from the very beginning, with full-color packaging photography and scans, extensive text overviews, screenshots, and checklists of everything produced and sold by Limited Run Games. (Paperback ($24.99) and Hardcover ($54.99) – Available now)

NES Works 1987

A massive look at every game that shipped for Nintendo's 8-bit console in its breakout year, 1987. Everything you could ever want to know about timeless masterpieces like The Legend of Zelda, Punch-Out!!, and Castlevania, as well as more esoteric titles like Arkanoid and Sqoon. The definitive book on this essential slice of video game history! (Collector's Edition, Paperback ($34.99), Hardcover ($39.99) – Available Nov. 2022)

Virtual Boy Works

A revised second edition of our comprehensive Virtual Boy retrospective. Contains in-depth timelines, retrospectives, and photography of every game published in the U.S. and Japan for Nintendo's least popular (but arguably most fascinating!) system. (Paperback ($29.99) and Hardcover ($34.99) – Available Sept. 29)

The History of Sunsoft Vol. I by Stefan Gancer

An exhaustively researched exploration of the history of one of gaming's true creative powerhouses, Japanese publisher Sunsoft. From its origins as a textile company to its breakout titles for arcades and NES, The History of Sunsoft is supported by extensive interviews and first-hand accounts by the people behind the company! (Paperback ($19.99) and Hardcover ($34.99) – Available Sept. 29)

PlayStation: A Retrospective

Back in print! This massive 400-plus book is packed with essays, commentary, and history, all centered on Sony's first-ever console: The original PlayStation. Previously available only as a print-on-demand title and long out of circulation, this edition combines high-quality full-color printing with a budget-friendly price for the first time. (Paperback ($24.99) – Available Oct. 2022)