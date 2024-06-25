Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Logitech, Video Games | Tagged: Logitech G

Logitech G Reveals G515 Lightspeed TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G has revealed a brand new gaming peripherals this morning with the G515 Lightspeed TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard.

Logitech G has released a brand new item this morning for those looking for a different kind of keyboard, as they have launched the G515 Lightspeed TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard. For those of you who love the G915, this will be right up your alley as they have made several improvements to the response time, the switches, customization, and a few other key areas. If you're into TKL designs, this may be one worth exploring as we're big fans of the profile design, as you can game and get work done on it as well. We have more info here as its now up for sale for $140.

Logitech G: G515 Lightspeed TKL Wireless Low Profile Gaming Keyboard

Low-profile keyboards provide a cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing look and deliver a high-performance typing experience. The G515 enables a more efficient and comfortable typing experience by combining low-profile switches with a slimmer design. At just 22 mm high, the G515 is sleek and eliminates the need for a wrist rest, ensuring a delightful gaming session. The G515 features low-profile switches that activate with minimal distance—only 1.3mm—and a total travel distance of 3.2mm, shorter than traditional switches. This enables gamers to accelerate actions per minute.

In addition, the G515 has been built with a layer of sound-dampening foam, pre-lubricated switches, integrated stabilizers, and premium PBT keycaps to ensure optimal comfort; gamers will get a much smoother feel when typing, with a less scratchy, more refined sound. The G515 keyboard also comes with Logitech G's recently announced KeyControl technology, offering gamers customization capabilities far beyond what a standard keyboard delivers. Each key can perform up to 15 different actions, allowing gamers to personalize their keyboard via macros, audio cues, lighting effects, and more. KeyControl includes layers and modifiers like G SHIFT, which increases customization possibilities, with entire key layouts switchable at the press of a button. With KeyControl, the G515 enables unprecedented personalization, tuning, and controls.

Additional features in the G515 Lightspeed TKL Wireless Low Profile Gaming Keyboard include:

Convenient 2:1 Lightspeed Wireless Pairing: Gamers can connect their gaming mouse, such as the G502 X PLUS, via the G515 Lightspeed dongle, freeing up an extra USB port.

Light Up Your Desktop with Lightsync RGB lighting: Players can access ~16.8M colors to customize their experience and connect all of their Logitech G gear with G HUB.

Versatile Tri-Mode Connectivity lets gamers choose from Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C wired data mode.

Keep Playing with up to 36 hours of continuous, uninterrupted gameplay.

