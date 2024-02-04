Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Camping Fluxx, Looney Labs

Looney Labs Releases New Addition To Fluxx Called Camping Fluxx

Looney Labs has a brand new addition to the Fluxx series of games, as you can head into the great outdoors with Camping Fluxx.

Article Summary Discover Looney Labs' latest game, Camping Fluxx, a travel-friendly twist on the iconic card game.

Change the game with every play through new Action cards, Rules, and shifting Goals in Camping Fluxx.

Embrace the great outdoors theme with unique cards like Bear Trouble and Fireside Potluck.

Enjoy Camping Fluxx anywhere, even solo, with the compact box that's perfect for camping trips.

Tabletop publisher Looney Labs released their latest game, Camping Fluxx, adding to the company's library of Fluxx titles. This is essentially a new version of the ever-changing card game, as you head into the great outdoors with a version of the game that is perfect for travel and camping, or just playing with friends at home as you see fit. You can learn more about the game below as it is currently on sale for $20 in their online shop.

In Fluxx, it all begins with one basic rule: draw one card, play one card. Then, as cards are drawn and played from the deck, the rules of the game change, such as how many cards are drawn, played, or even how many cards you can hold at the end of your turn. As cards are played, Actions will be taken, New Rules will come into play, and the Goal of the game will occasionally change as each player seeks to match the current Goal to become victorious!

Perfect for campers, camp revelers, or those who just like to daydream about camping, the game takes the ever-changing card game of Fluxx to the great outdoors.

Camping Fluxx includes special twists, new Action cards like Bear Trouble and Fireside Potluck, New Rules like Ghost Stories and I Love Camping, and includes 2 Creepers: Rain and Mosquitoes!

Camp from anywhere with Camping Fluxx as the ever-changing card game of Fluxx sets its sights on the great outdoors.

The game includes 100 cards and instructions in a small box that makes it ideal for travel.

Everything — including the Rules and even the Goal of the game — is in flux in the newest version of Fluxx, Camping Fluxx.

The game has a Solo Mode for when you want to enjoy the ever-changing card game about the great outdoors alone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!