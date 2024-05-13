Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Voyage Games, Lost In The Open

Lost In The Open Releases New Free Demo This Week

You can play a free demo of the tactical RPG Lost In The Open as part of Steam's Endless Replayability Fest, happening right now.

Article Summary Play the free demo of tactical RPG Lost In The Open during Steam's Replayability Fest.

Embark on a treacherous journey with strategic battles in a low-fantasy, roguelike world.

Make impactful narrative choices and recruit bodyguards to enhance survival chances.

Enjoy an artistic Middle Ages-inspired parchment and quill visual style with a modern twist.

Indie game developer and publisher Black Voyage Games have released an all-new free demo this week for their new tactical RPG game Lost In The Open. The demo is a part of Steam's new Endless Replayability Fest, as you can go to the game's Steam page and download the demo to try it out until May 20, which includes a tutorial on how to go about playing it. We have more info on the game for you below as the demo is available now.

Lost In The Open

Lost In The Open is a masterfully crafted roguelike, low-fantasy tactical RPG that plunges players into the heart of a dark and unforgiving no man's land. Following an unexpected assassination plot, you find yourself wounded, alone, and on the run across treacherous soil. Survival in this harsh world is not guaranteed; it requires strategic recruitment, desperate battle, and a journey of sincere repentance. Your King is your most powerful asset but also your greatest liability. How you control the King will determine whether you survive or perish.

Lost In The Open offers a challenging experience where every decision matters. From engaging in risky combat to accepting bribes, each node presents narrative choices that shape your fate. To survive, you'll need to navigate strategically, defeat enemies, help strangers, and trade with merchants to unlock abilities, upgrade your equipment, and recruit loyal bodyguards. Are you ready for rigorous combat, where you determine the course of the adventure?

Node-based exploration meets brutal tactical RPG combat keeping a player always on the edge of survival.

Roguelike with randomized world, progression and encounters.

Complex and mature narrative tightly integrated with gameplay.

Parchment and Quill art style which is heavily inspired by authentic artwork and illustrations from the Middle Ages but with a modern flair.

